Is Neymar playing today for Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League?

Neymar has been out with an ACL injury for one year. Tonight, the eyes of the world will be on whether he will finally return to the pitch in the AFC Champions League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ain.

It has been a long road for Neymar, but it finally ends tonight. The 32-year-old Brazilian superstar suffered an ACL injury during a Conmebol World Cup qualifying match between Uruguay and Brazil last October. After a year of rehab and hard work, the former PSG, Barcelona, and Santos star is back!

Neymar will be in the matchday squad for Al-Hilal in their AFC Champions League clash against Al-Ain. This will also mark the third match of the AFC Champions League this season. Al-Hilal won both of their games so far, while Al-Ain drew and lost their first two matches.

Neymar traveled with the team, and there is growing anticipation that he will finally see regular action with Al-Hilal, especially considering that the team has been dominant without their star Brazilian.

Neymar Expected to Play in Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ain

Neymar has only played five matches for Al-Hilal since he signed last season. In those five matches, he recorded one goal and three assists. He is also in the final year of his contract, a mega deal where he earns $100 million just in salary, according to various reports.

Neymar of Brazil reacts after Croatia’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Al-Hilal is a stacked team that features Yassine Bounou, Malcom, Joao Cancelo, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Rúben Neves, among others. Neymar was interviewed by NR Sports before the match and, in tears while remembering his injury, stated: “In that moment, I already knew it was something serious. What I love most in life is playing soccer; I suffer every day that I’m away from it, that’s what hurts me the most.”