The Gerardo Tata Martino era with Mexico is about to face one of its most important tests: they face their fiercest rivals, the USMNT, in a match that could leave the winner very close to securing a place at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Does El Tri have the full support of its fanbase at this turning point?

There are questions that should not be asked because they seem obvious, but in life as in soccer, anything can happen. The Mexico National Team is about to face the USMNT in a decisive match for the aspirations of both teams to be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Do Martino's boys have all the support they should have from their fans?

Apparently, el Tri would have to be the strong team in the match against the Stars and Stripes because of their status as the home team. The Estadio Azteca is one of the temples of world soccer and the fact that, hypothetically, it would be tilted towards Mexico, should be a point in its favor.

Nowadays, Mexico do needs to make its home advantage felt, as Gregg Berhalter's team has had its measure lately: since 2019, el Tri has not beaten the United States. The last three matches between them have ended in victories for the Americans, which has taken Mexico to lose the Nations League, the Gold Cup, and 3 key points in the Concacaf Qualifiers.

Mexican fans' mood ahead of the game vs. USMNT

The thermometer does not mark the highest point of the fans' warmth towards their national team. In purely sporting matters, Tata Martino's process has begun to be harshly questioned by fans due to recent lukewarm results and unconvincing performance on the field. This has even led many to call for his dismissal.

However, where it has been most noticeable not only the lack of support for Mexico but even a desire for them to fail to qualify for Qatar 2022 is on social networks. A large number of fans have promoted hashtags in which they openly express their desire for El Tri to fail not only against the United States but also in the rest of the Concacaf Qualifiers so that they miss out on the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

How do the defectors plan to boycott Mexico in its match against the United States?

There is a very concrete action being promoted to ensure that Mexico fails miserably in its attempt to beat the USMNT in the March 24 match at Azteca Stadium in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The invitation is to repeat the homophobic shout for which FIFA sanctioned El Tri and its federation, with the warning to leave it out of the World Cup if this discriminatory act happens again.

The main argument of those who intend to boycott Mexico is the lack of justice for those guilty of the violent attacks committed against the Atlas fans in the away game against Querétaro on March 5. Hence their desire to "punish" the Mexican Soccer Federation by causing their national team to miss the World Cup with the millions of dollars in losses that this would entail.