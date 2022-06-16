FIFA has already started to plan what will be the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Today, Thursday, June 16, FIFA has revealed which cities will host the soccer's most important tournament.

There are less than 160 days to go until the Qatar 2022 World Cup kicks off. The 32 teams that will compete in soccer's most important tournament have already been confirmed. At the same time, FIFA has already started to plan what will be the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The 2026 World Cup will be different from all others, it will be held in three countries at the same time, and 48 national teams will compete. In the first instance, 49 possible stadiums had been established to host the World Cup, months later the list was reduced to 43 and finally in the last few years, the list was set at 22 stadiums.

"The host cities will be absolutely key to ensuring the success of the competition. We look forward to working with them to deliver what will undoubtedly be the biggest FIFA World Cup in history", said Colin Smith, FIFA's Director of Tournaments and Events. Today, Thursday, June 16, FIFA has revealed which cities will host the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup venues

It will be the first time Canada will host a World Cup, while Mexico will become the first country to have hosted three. The venues will be divided into three regions. As expected, the United States will be the country with the largest number of cities hosting the World Cup.

The cities in the Western region that will host the World Cup will be Vancouver (Canada), Seattle (USA), San Francisco (USA), Los Angeles (USA), and Guadalajara (Mexico).

The cities in the Central region that will host the 2026 World Cup will be Kansas City (USA), Dallas (USA), Atlanta (USA), Houston (USA), Monterrey (Mexico), and Mexico City.

The cities in the Eastern region that will host the 2026 World Cup will be Toronto (Canada), Boston (USA), Philadelphia (USA), Miami (USA), and New York; New Jersey (USA).