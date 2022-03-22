Italy take on North Macedonia at Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo for the Second Round of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Italy vs North Macedonia: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Italy and North Macedonia meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Second Round. This game will take place at Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo. The home team is a big favorite to qualify for Qatar 2022. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Italy have a relatively easy game ahead to win their plane ticket to Qatar 2022, they are big favorites despite the fact that the Italians were not so convincing in the group stage. Italy failed their Group C against Switzerland and finished in the second spot with 16 points.

North Macedonia reached the second round, playoffs, thanks to them winning a game against Germany as underdogs. That victory was key otherwise North Macedonia were not about to play in the playoffs today and Romania would be in their place.

Italy vs North Macedonia: Date

Italy and North Macedonia play for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Second Round on Thursday, March 24 at Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo. The visitors had a relatively good defensive game during the group stage, they allowed only 11 goals and scored 23 goals for, while the home team could barely score 13 goals for and their defense allowed only 2 goals in 8 matches.

Italy vs North Macedonia: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Italy vs North Macedonia at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Italy and North Macedonia at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo on Thursday, March 24, for the Second Round will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+, PrendeTV

