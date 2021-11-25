Former Liverpool star now television pundit Jamie Carragher laid it all out on PSG’s superstar players calling them “passengers” after their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

PSG was more than exposed last night after their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. Despite taking the lead on a Kylian Mbappé goal in the 53rd minute, Manchester City put the game to rest with 2 goals in the 63rd and 76th minute.

By full-time Manchester City led on the score line and the stat sheet, with more shots, possession, and passes than PSG. On the CBS Sports broadcast both Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry focused much of the blame for the result on PSG’s superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé for their lack of defending.

Carragher got so animated he even stated that Mauricio Pochettino should take the Manchester United job and get out of PSG. Here is what Jamie Carragher said about PSG’s dismal performance against Manchester City.

Jamie Carragher slams PSG trio

Jamie Carragher began his rant by calling Messi and company “passengers”, “I just don’t believe teams can carry anybody now,” referring to Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé, “walking” on the field. Carragher went on to state, “Let’s say the four teams who I think one of them will win the Champions League – Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea or Bayern Munich – they do not carry one passenger in the team,"

“Messi to a certain extent, given his age (34), but still doesn’t think PSG can carry him… But Mbappe is 22, he should be sprinting back and getting back helping his teammates against a top side like Man City” Carragher compared the lack of defending at PSG to other star players on other teams who do put in the workrate like Mohammed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Robert Lewandowski as players who are “sprinting everywhere, and this thing about walking around the pitch, it’s not for me.”

Thierry Henry also stated that the front three at PSG should at least be facing the ball when defending as a way to shield the defense. Henry also pointed out that playing the way PSG are playing they will not win the Champions League.

Maybe the most shocking of the post-game review was Carragher stating that Mauricio Pochettino should “get out of the club. If he has the chance to go to Manchester United. I would be gone tomorrow and it’s because of those 3 stars”