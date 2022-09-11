John Terry is probably one of the greatest players in Chelsea's history. Now, the ex-defender has revealed who was the biggest talent he knew that never succeeded and why this happened.

John Terry reveals the biggest talent who never succeeded during his time at Chelsea

The 41-year-old former Chelsea's defender named the greatest talent who wasn't able to succeed with Chelsea. In an interview with Sports Bible, the nowadays coach revealed that he thought Rob Wollaston could become a huge star, but did not have the mentality to do it.

"Probably a boy called Rob Wollaston at Chelsea. He was like a midfielder/winger, had so much ability. I still know Rob now, but mentally didn't have that to go and push himself," said John Terry.

The center back also talked about when he knew that Wollaton was not ready to become a superstar. Even though he had a huge talent, the player was uncertain of himself and that led to him not succeeding.

"He got chose to train with the first team at a really young age, 17 or 18, did really well and Gullit told him he was going to play in the first team in a cup game," established the former Chelsea's captain. ''He (Wollaston) then phoned up on the day of the game and said he was sick. All of us, if we were sick or felt like we were at the end of the world, we would have still gone and played the game, we wouldn't have given up that opportunity. He actually done it two or three times and he was just not mentally ready for the game, but ability-wise, incredible."