José Mourinho, 60, has had a special career, winning the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto, three Premier League’s with Chelsea, and Champions League with Inter Milan are just some of the highlights. Mourinho was also coach of Real Madrid where he captured three titles.

Always one to not hold back how he feels, José Mourinho recently won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2021/22 with Roma, taking his title count to 26. Roma will also play Sevilla for the UEFA Europa League final at the end of May.

In the press conference on Thursday, José Mourinho revealed that he had a special bond with all of the teams he managed except for Tottenham, where he coached from 2019-2021.

José Mourinho on his time at Spurs

“Tottenham is the only club with which I do not have a close bond. Probably because the stadium was empty at the time of Covid and because President Levy didn’t let me play the final and win the trophy. But it’s the only club in my life” is what the Portuguese tactician said to the press.

The Special One has managed 10 teams in his career and at Spurs managed a 44-23-19 record with no championships. José Mourinho’s time at Spurs is viewed as a disappointing run and a footnote in his career by pundits.