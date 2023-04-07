Jose Mourinho, the coach of Roma, has been contacted by a powerful organization, but it's neither Chelsea nor Real Madrid. The 60-year-old coach could get €60 million per year and have two choices under the terms of the contract, which could see him team up with Cristiano Ronaldo once again.

In his debut season at Roma, Jose Mourinho achieved history by leading them to the Europa League title. After advancing to the Europa League Quarter-Finals this season, where they will meet Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord, the Portuguese will be hoping for a similar result in that competition as well.

The Giallorossi, under the direction of Mourinho, are aiming for their first UEFA Champions League spot since the 2017-18 season. They are now in a five-team competition for a top-four finish in Serie A, having dropped to the fifth position but being tied with fourth-placed Inter and just one point behind third-placed Milan.

The 60-year-old has recently said he intends to see out the last two years of his contract as coach of the Stadio Olimpico team, which extends until 2024. However, as per the latest reports, he may be able to depart the Italian capital sooner than expected.

Where could Jose Mourinho continue his managerial career?

Jose Mourinho might surpass all previous football managers in terms of salary and become the all-time highest-paid coach. He reportedly has been offered €120 million by Saudi Arabia for a two-year coaching stint, according to the Italian daily Il Corriere dello Sport.

The offer to coach the Saudi Arabian national team or a club like Al-Nassr or Al-Ahli for two years for a total of €120 million (€60 million each season) came straight from high-ranking authorities in Saudi Arabian football. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation apparently wants Mourinho to take over for French coach Herve Renard, who has moved on to oversee the French women's national team.

This offer also gives Mourinho the chance to reunite with his former player and countryman, Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, should he opt to continue his career in professional football.

The report adds that the experienced tactician has already examined the €120 million offer with his team and heard various perspectives. It's believed that there's a heated argument between his entourage over whether or not this offer and compensation are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities since Mourinho has never led a national side.