Julian Nagelsmann, FC Bayern's coach, is not very happy after Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski, leaving the German club without its biggest figure. Now, the manager has fired back at the Culers with some words that will make their fans rage and increase their anger towards the Bundesliga team.

The 2022 transfer window presented a huge bomb in the middle of July with Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski from FC Bayern. The German club agreed on a €50 million bid for its forward, but the team's manager was not very happy with the decision. Julian Nagelsmann has spoken and he fired back at the Culers with some words that will be tough for the Spanish side.

Throughout the last couple of years, Barcelona has been target of severe judgements by the soccer fandom due to their financial problems. Butin spite of that situation, the team cointinued to make some big signings like Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski this summer. Of course everyone questions how they can make this movements, including FC Bayern's coach.

Of course not everything is bad for the German club. This summer, they signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool and just recently announced Matthijs de Ligt as their new center-back. FC Bayern is still a very powerful team even without Robert Lewandowski, but some of them did not like how the Polish said goodbye from the team.

Julian Nagelsmann fires back at Barcelona after signing Robert Lewandowski

During the FC Bayern's pre-season at the United States, Julian Nagelsmann showed his annoyance at Barcelona for convincing his club to send the Polish forward to LaLiga. The manager was not very happy with the move, but he respected Lewandowski's decision as the player was trying to prove himself in another league.

"The only club (Barcelona) that has no money but buys every player they want. I do not know how. It‘s kind of weird, kind of crazy". said nagelsmann during a press conference before the friendly match against D.C.United this July 20.

This statement is contradictory to what Nagelsmann thought in 2021 about Barcelona, when he showed some respect for the club by telling he was hopeful about the restructure of the team in a near future.

"Is not my intention to give advice to nobody. Barcelona is a team with such good and skilled people that will take the right choices. It is not easy to overshadow such debt for the institution. I wish them the best and to let them know that, as a fan, I hope the club gets back to that huge entity they were at their glorious days", said Nagelsmann after the 3-0 win against the Spanish club during the Champions League.