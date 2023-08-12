Juventus vs Atalanta: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Club Friendly in your country today

Juventus and Atalanta meet today in the 2023 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi Cesena. Juventus want to recover everything during the upcoming season. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Juventus couldn’t do anything last season to fight for better spots within the Italian Serie A league, they finished in 7th spot and that leaves them out of the continental tournaments.

Atalanta was much luckier than La Vecchia Signora, since they stayed with the 5th spot of the standings and therefore they will play in the UEFA Europa League of the upcoming season.

Juventus vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Atalanta play for the 2023 Club Friendly today, August 12 at Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi Cesena.

Italy: 8:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM

Juventus vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio