Juventus take on Atletico Madrid at Continassa in Turin for a Club Friendly. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid meet in a Club Friendly. This game will take place at Continassa in Turin. After the game was cancelled, the organizers decided to move it in another country. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Juventus are one of the big favorites for the upcoming 2022-2023 Seria A season, but the Italian team has another big debt in the European tournaments. Before this game they lost one against Real Madrid and drew another against Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid will remain the same team this year as Simeone is still the team manager and it is unlikely that they will change their boring playing style. At least Atletico Madrid's preseason is good with three wins against Numancia, Manchester United and Cadiz.

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Atletico Madrid play for a Club Friendly on Sunday, August 7 at Continassa in Turin. The home team wants to win their last preseason game, but the visitors are on a hot streak after winning two easy games and another against a top english team.

Bahamas: 12:00 PM

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Barbados: 12:00 PM

Belize: 10:00 AM

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM August 8

Mauritius: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Pakistan: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

United Kingdom: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 6:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Spain: Movistar+, LaLiga Sports TV, Movistar Laliga, DAZN

How to watch Juventus vs Atletico Madrid anywhere

