Juventus will face Empoli for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Juventus will receive Empoli in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The start of the season for the “Vecchia Signora” has not been the most promising. Although the injuries of some important players have complicated the formation of the team, the performance in general has not been good neither in Serie A nor in the UEFA Champions League. Luckily for them, it's not too late to start improving and fighting for titles.

Their rivals will be Empoli, who have had an irregular performance in this 2022/2023 Serie A. With 11 points (product of 2 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses), they are in the 10th position of the standings, a little far from the 18 points from Inter, the last ones entering an international cup. The "Azurri" will look for a victory that allows them to get closer to that area.

Juventus vs Empoli: Kick-Off Time

Juventus will play against Empoli for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Friday, October 21 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 22)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 22)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 22)

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (October 22)

Iran: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Japan: 3:45 AM (October 22)

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 22)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 22)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Senegal: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 22)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Korea: 3:45 AM (October 22)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 AM

Tunisia: 6:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select

International: bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: BlueSport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

