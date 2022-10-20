Juventus will receive Empoli in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The start of the season for the “Vecchia Signora” has not been the most promising. Although the injuries of some important players have complicated the formation of the team, the performance in general has not been good neither in Serie A nor in the UEFA Champions League. Luckily for them, it's not too late to start improving and fighting for titles.
Their rivals will be Empoli, who have had an irregular performance in this 2022/2023 Serie A. With 11 points (product of 2 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses), they are in the 10th position of the standings, a little far from the 18 points from Inter, the last ones entering an international cup. The "Azurri" will look for a victory that allows them to get closer to that area.
Juventus vs Empoli: Kick-Off Time
Juventus will play against Empoli for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Friday, October 21 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 22)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 22)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 22)
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (October 22)
Iran: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Japan: 3:45 AM (October 22)
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 22)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 22)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 9:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Senegal: 6:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 22)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Korea: 3:45 AM (October 22)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 AM
Tunisia: 6:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Voot Select
International: bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
South Korea: SPOTTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: BlueSport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)