The Juventus will play against the last Champions League champions, Real Madrid, in what will be a 2022 pre-season summer friendly game. Here you can find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

Real Madrid had a dream season in 2021/2022. Not only did they easily win La Liga and the Supercopa, but they were also the champions of the UEFA Champions League, eliminating teams that were thought to be more likely than Madrid themselves (PSG, Manchester City and Liverpool). Of course, this year they want to continue the same and that is why they prepare in the best way.

For Juventus, the 2021/2022 season was not good at all considering that it is a team used to fighting for titles. Of course, the goal of this 2022/2023 will be to return to being the competitive team that they usually are, and for that nothing better than preparing by playing against important teams such as the UEFA Champions League champions.

Juventus vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Juventus will play against Real Madrid in this 2022 summer friendly game today, July 30 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Australia: 12 PM (31 July)

Bangladesh: 8 AM (31 July)

Botswana: 4 AM (31 July)

Brazil: 11 PM

Burundi: 4 AM (31 July)

Cameroon: 3 AM (31 July)

Canada: 10 PM

Eswatini: 4 AM (31 July)

Ethiopia: 5 AM (31 July)

Gambia: 2 AM (31 July)

Ghana: 2 AM (31 July)

India: 7:30 AM (31 July)

Ireland: 3 AM (31 July)

Italy: 4 AM (31 July)

Kenya: 5 AM (31 July)

Lesotho: 4 AM (31 July)

Liberia: 2 AM (31 July)

Malawi: 4 AM (31 July)

Mauritius: 4 AM (31 July)

Mexico: 9 PM

Netherlands: 4 AM (31 July)

Nigeria: 3 AM (31 July)

Pakistan: 7 AM (31 July)

Portugal: 3 AM (31 July)

Rwanda: 4 AM (31 July)

Sierra Leone: 2 AM (31 July)

South Africa: 4 AM (31 July)

South Sudan: 4 AM (31 July)

Spain: 4 AM (31 July)

Sri Lanka: 7:30 AM (31 July)

Sudan: 4 AM (31 July)

Tanzania: 5 AM (31 July)

Uganda: 5 AM (31 July)

UK: 3 AM (31 July)

United States: 10 PM (ET)

Zambia: 3 AM (31 July)

Zimbabwe: 3 AM (31 July)

Juventus vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD, Sony Six

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Pakistan: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: DStv Now

Spain: TVE La 1, Esport3, RTVE.es, fuboTV España

Sri Lanka: Sony Six, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

United States: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

