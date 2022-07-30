The Juventus will play against the last Champions League champions, Real Madrid, in what will be a 2022 pre-season summer friendly game. Here you can find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).
Real Madrid had a dream season in 2021/2022. Not only did they easily win La Liga and the Supercopa, but they were also the champions of the UEFA Champions League, eliminating teams that were thought to be more likely than Madrid themselves (PSG, Manchester City and Liverpool). Of course, this year they want to continue the same and that is why they prepare in the best way.
For Juventus, the 2021/2022 season was not good at all considering that it is a team used to fighting for titles. Of course, the goal of this 2022/2023 will be to return to being the competitive team that they usually are, and for that nothing better than preparing by playing against important teams such as the UEFA Champions League champions.
Juventus vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Juventus will play against Real Madrid in this 2022 summer friendly game today, July 30 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
Australia: 12 PM (31 July)
Bangladesh: 8 AM (31 July)
Botswana: 4 AM (31 July)
Brazil: 11 PM
Burundi: 4 AM (31 July)
Cameroon: 3 AM (31 July)
Canada: 10 PM
Eswatini: 4 AM (31 July)
Ethiopia: 5 AM (31 July)
Gambia: 2 AM (31 July)
Ghana: 2 AM (31 July)
India: 7:30 AM (31 July)
Ireland: 3 AM (31 July)
Italy: 4 AM (31 July)
Kenya: 5 AM (31 July)
Lesotho: 4 AM (31 July)
Liberia: 2 AM (31 July)
Malawi: 4 AM (31 July)
Mauritius: 4 AM (31 July)
Mexico: 9 PM
Netherlands: 4 AM (31 July)
Nigeria: 3 AM (31 July)
Pakistan: 7 AM (31 July)
Portugal: 3 AM (31 July)
Rwanda: 4 AM (31 July)
Sierra Leone: 2 AM (31 July)
South Africa: 4 AM (31 July)
South Sudan: 4 AM (31 July)
Spain: 4 AM (31 July)
Sri Lanka: 7:30 AM (31 July)
Sudan: 4 AM (31 July)
Tanzania: 5 AM (31 July)
Uganda: 5 AM (31 July)
UK: 3 AM (31 July)
United States: 10 PM (ET)
Zambia: 3 AM (31 July)
Zimbabwe: 3 AM (31 July)
Juventus vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil: Star+
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD, Sony Six
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Pakistan: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360
South Sudan: DStv Now
Spain: TVE La 1, Esport3, RTVE.es, fuboTV España
Sri Lanka: Sony Six, Sony LIV, Sony Six HD
Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
United States: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA