Kobenhavn will receive Bayern this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Watch Kobenhavn vs Bayern online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo
After a hard-fought yet well-deserved victory in their debut against Manchester United, Bayern Munich is now gearing up for the second game in Group A. They are considered one of the primary favorites to advance to the final stages and currently lead the group, particularly after defeating the English team.
As for Copenhagen, they are not among the favorites to make it to the round of 16. However, they are determined to change that perception based on their results. In their first match, they secured a 2-2 draw as visitors against Galatasaray, an outcome that left them somewhat dissatisfied, considering they had been leading 2-0, and the Turkish team scored their goals late in the game. Collecting points against Bayern will undoubtedly be of paramount importance for them.
