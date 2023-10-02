Kobenhavn vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Kobenhavn will receive Bayern this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After a hard-fought yet well-deserved victory in their debut against Manchester United, Bayern Munich is now gearing up for the second game in Group A. They are considered one of the primary favorites to advance to the final stages and currently lead the group, particularly after defeating the English team.

As for Copenhagen, they are not among the favorites to make it to the round of 16. However, they are determined to change that perception based on their results. In their first match, they secured a 2-2 draw as visitors against Galatasaray, an outcome that left them somewhat dissatisfied, considering they had been leading 2-0, and the Turkish team scored their goals late in the game. Collecting points against Bayern will undoubtedly be of paramount importance for them.

Kobenhavn vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Kobenhavn vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 7

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: JioTV, SonyLIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, LiveScore App, discovery+

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League 7, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX