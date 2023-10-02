Manchester United vs Galatasaray: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Manchester United will play against Galatasaray this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Galatasaray online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United’s start in the Champions League was, as anticipated, quite challenging. They suffered a 4-3 defeat during their visit to Bayern Munich, a match in which they were clearly inferior to the home team, despite the result appearing otherwise. Nevertheless, they remain one of the contenders to advance to the round of 16.

However, to achieve this, they must start accumulating points. Their upcoming opponents are Galatasaray, who began with a disappointing draw against Copenhagen. It was crucial for them, as the home team, to secure all three points. Now they face a difficult match and will aim to surprise the English team.

Manchester United vs Galatasaray: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Galatasaray: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Next Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal,

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX