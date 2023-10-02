Manchester United will play against Galatasaray this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Galatasaray online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]
Manchester United’s start in the Champions League was, as anticipated, quite challenging. They suffered a 4-3 defeat during their visit to Bayern Munich, a match in which they were clearly inferior to the home team, despite the result appearing otherwise. Nevertheless, they remain one of the contenders to advance to the round of 16.
However, to achieve this, they must start accumulating points. Their upcoming opponents are Galatasaray, who began with a disappointing draw against Copenhagen. It was crucial for them, as the home team, to secure all three points. Now they face a difficult match and will aim to surprise the English team.
Manchester United vs Galatasaray: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Galatasaray: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Next Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal,
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX