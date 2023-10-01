Salzburg vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Salzburg will receive Real Sociedad this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Salzburg vs Real Sociedad online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

This is a match of immense significance in Group D, featuring two teams vying for one of the two coveted spots in the round of 16. The home team, Salzburg, despite not being the favorites, secured a 2-0 victory during their visit to Benfica, which currently positions them as the group leaders.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad managed a 1-1 draw against Inter. Although this outcome may seem positive, considering that Inter is the strongest team in the group, it was not entirely satisfactory as the Spanish team held the lead for the majority of the game, only for Inter to score the equalizer late in the match. This match holds great significance for the aspirations of both teams.

Salzburg vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (October 4)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 4)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 4)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (October 4)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (October 4)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 4)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Salzburg vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Next Pickx

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 4

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN App