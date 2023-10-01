Union Berlin will play against Sporting Braga this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Union Berlin had a mixed debut in their first-ever Champions League match. As the visiting team, they successfully held back Real Madrid, one of the top contenders for this edition, until almost the end, when the “Merengues” secured a late 1-0 victory. Now, Union Berlin are eager to bounce back and face a match that could prove to be pivotal in the long run.
Sporting Braga began their campaign with a defeat against Napoli. Given that the Spanish and Italian teams are considered favorites to advance to the round of 16, winning against each other becomes imperative for both Union Berlin and Sporting Braga if they intend to compete for that coveted spot.
Union Berlin vs Sporting Braga: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (October 4)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 4)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 4)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (October 4)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 12:45 AM (October 4)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 4)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Union Berlin vs Sporting Braga: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Next Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Brasil, TNT Go, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6
France: Free, beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: LiveScore App, TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: 5 Live
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League 3, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3
USA: Paramount+, ViX