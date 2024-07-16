Kylian Mbappe emulates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic gesture with Real Madrid at his presentation, marking the beginning of a new era full of expectations for the white club.

15 years later, the magic of Real Madrid is repeated in the presentation of its new player: Kylian Mbappe, the prodigy of French football, has finally been presented as a new player of the white club in a ceremony that evoked memories of the legendary arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe, dressed in the iconic white uniform and the number 9, the same one worn by Cristiano in his first season, took the field to the ovation of more than 80 thousand Madrid members.

Mbappe has taken the baton from Cristiano Ronaldo, not only in the number, but also in the passion and commitment to Real Madrid. Its presentation has been a tribute to the past, but also a promise for the future. A future full of illusion and hope for the white club, which trusts Mbappé to write new glorious chapters in its history.

Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo: A gesture that transcends time

Like Ronaldo 15 years ago, Mbappe starred in an emotional moment when he kissed the Real Madrid crest with a firm gaze full of determination. A gesture that symbolises his commitment to the club and the beginning of a new era full of expectations.

Real Madrid new signing, Kylian Mbappe kisses the Real Madrid badge as he is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

“I have dreamed for many years with the idea of playing for Real Madrid and today my dream is realised. I’m a happy boy today, very happy,” Mbappe said with emotion visible on his face. Words that are reminiscent of those spoken by Cristiano in his presentation, words that marked the beginning of a legend.

After his emotional speech, Mbappe invited the fans to accompany him in a ritual that is already part of Real Madrid’s identity. And in unison, the entire Santiago Bernabeu roared to the cry of: “1, 2, 3… Hala Madrid!”, a chant that unites generations of madridistas and that is now also sung by Mbappe, the new white idol.