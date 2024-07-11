Teenager Lamine Yamal is already making a name for himself, but how much does the Spanish sensation make at FC Barcelona?

There are many big names in world soccer, but not many look so promising as Lamine Yamal. The teenager has already broken countless records with both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, which is why fans are eager to see his development.

At 15 years, 9 months and 16 days, Yamal became the youngest debutant in Barcelona history when he came on in the final minutes of the 4-0 win over Betis in LaLiga on April 29, 2023.

From then on, the La Masia product established himself in the first team, eventually drawing Spain‘s attention as well. His reported salary, however, has yet to reflect his progress and potential.

Lamine Yamal’s contract with Barcelona

On October 2, 2023, Lamine Yamal signed a contract extension with Barcelona through June 2026. Though the terms of the deal weren’t completely revealed, the club did announce that it includes a €1 billion release clause.

Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Spain and Italy at Arena AufSchalke on June 20, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

How much does Lamine Yamal make a week?

According to Capology, Lamine Yamal has a base salary of €1,670,000 per season or €32,115 per week, without considering bonuses. If we consider his weekly salary on a monthly basis it would be €128,460 per month; €4,588 per day; €191 per hour; €3.2 per minute; or €0.05 per second.