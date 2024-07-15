Anthony Davis opened up about what it means to play alongside LeBron James and his son Bronny and to see the first father-son pairing to play together in the NBA.

Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft and will be playing next season alongside his dad and basketball legend, LeBron James. They will become the first father-son duo to play together in the league, and Anthony Davis shared his excitement about being part of this historic feat.

However, the draft announcement sparked significant debate among fans and analysts. Many questioned whether the Lakers‘ decision was influenced by nepotism and whether Bronny had the talent to compete at the NBA level.

What is certain is that Anthony Davis will witness the historic moment when LeBron and Bronny play together for the first time. Davis has also been present for other milestones in LeBron’s career, such as when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time points leader last year and when he played in his 20th All-Star Game in 2024, breaking another of Abdul-Jabbar’s records.

Anthony Davis about playing with LeBron James and Bronny

In a recent interview with “The Today Show,” Davis expressed his happiness and anticipation about playing alongside Bronny James: “I actually called him when he got drafted. I called LeBron, I don’t have Bronny’s number yet. I called Bron and said, ‘What’s up man,’ and then I was like, ‘I don’t wanna talk to you, I wanna talk to my new teammate.’ It’s gonna be fun, man.”

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against the Houston Rockets in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Candice Ward/Getty Images

Davis continued, “Obviously, it’s a great experience and great for the James family to have, not only a father-son duo in the league at the same time but to be on the same team. So it’s going to be fun to witness it, to be a part of it, and hopefully, we’ll be able to do something special.”

The anticipation is high as the Lakers prepare for the upcoming season, with fans eager to see how the unique father-son dynamic will play out on the court.