The greatest soccer player of all time secured his fourth national team championship with Argentina, his second Copa America. Now, the remainder of 2024 sees him first recovering from injury and then focusing on World Cup qualifying and the MLS playoffs.

Despite injuring his ankle and not having his best Copa America, Argentina’s national team captain lifted the trophy for the second time in his career. Lionel Messi struggled with knocks throughout the tournament and never quite found the rhythm he’s known for.

As Argentina travels back to Buenos Aires, the national team prepares for a welcome home celebration while Messi tends to his ankle. The pressing question now is how long Messi will be sidelined?

Inter Miami still has the Leagues Cup and a push in the MLS playoffs to contend with. On the national team front, Argentina faces World Cup qualifiers. Here’s how the rest of the year is shaping up for Lionel Messi:

Inter Miami

In MLS, Messi will be pleased to see that his club performed well during his absence. Currently in second place in the MLS East, Inter Miami is well-positioned for the playoffs.

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi

Messi’s participation in the MLS All-Star game on July 24th looks unlikely due to swelling around his ankle. The Leagues Cup begins on July 27th, and it remains uncertain whether Messi will have recovered from his Copa America injuries by then.

Argentina

Argentina will conclude three FIFA windows in 2024 with six World Cup qualifying matches, potentially securing their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Key fixtures include a rematch with Colombia on September 10th in Barranquilla. After that, the path ahead should be smoother for Lionel Messi and his teammates.