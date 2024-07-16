The French FA has informed FIFA about a viral video where the Argentine national team players are insulting French players and doing a homophobic chant.

It’s a clash of cultures, what’s acceptable in one place is not somewhere else, but good taste should always be prioritized. The French FA have formally filed a complaint against Argentina and their players following a viral video where the stars of the 2024 Copa America are singing and chanting offensive lyrics towards the French.



As reported by AFP, a source closely associated with the FFF, the French governing body intends to communicate its concerns directly to the Argentinian football federation and escalate the matter to FIFA for further investigation.



This action mirrors previous instances where the FFF has taken a firm stance against discriminatory behavior, notably filing complaints over racist remarks made on social media platforms in recent years.



FFF not happy with Argentine player’s conduct



The chants in question were reportedly captured in a live video shared on social media by Enzo Fernandez, a midfielder for Chelsea and Argentina, as the team celebrated their victory over Colombia in Miami.

Enzo Fernandez vs El Salvador



Among those participating in the chant was Enzo Fernandez himself, which includes derogatory references aimed at France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe and includes homophobic remarks. This chant has historical roots stemming from the 2022 World Cup final, where Argentina defeated France.

French FA issues statement

Below the statement by the French FA on the matter between the FFF and Argentine Soccer Federation.