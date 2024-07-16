Inter Miami continue to bolster their squad as Lionel Messi prepares to return after the Copa America break.

Inter Miami are signing yet another player from the Argentine league to continue helping Lionel Messi. According to Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova of TyC Sports, the Herons are landing River Plate defender Hector David Martinez on loan.

The defender, known for his solid performances, will now bring his talents to Major League Soccer. Martinez’s move to the MLS side is expected to bolster Inter Miami’s defensive lineup as they look to make a strong push in the league. This transfer marks a significant shift in the player’s career and adds a fresh dynamic to the team’s roster.

Martinez, the Argentine-born naturalized Paraguayan, brings a wealth of experience to his new team, Inter Miami. His career includes multiple seasons with River Plate, a notable loan stint at Defensa y Justicia, and a total of 118 appearances with 4 goals scored.

Martinez is the latest addition to Inter Miami’s impressive lineup of Argentine players. He joins a roster already featuring Lionel Messi, Federico Redondo, Marcelo Weigandt, Facundo Farias, and Tomas Aviles. Under the guidance of head coach Gerardo Martino, this influx of Argentine talent promises to enhance both the experience and quality of the team’s defense.

Hector Martinez of River Plate kicks the ball during a match between Gimnasia Esgrima La Plata and River Plate as part of Torneo Liga Profesional 2021 at Estadio Juan Carlos Zerillo on August 22, 2021 in La Plata, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

According to Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova, Martinez is set to join Inter Miami on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. The Paraguay international will soon travel to Miami to complete the move. Following his arrival, Martinez will undergo a medical examination before finalizing his contract with the team.

Titles in Hector David Martinez Career

In addition to his multiple domestic titles with River Plate, including several Primera Division championships and domestic cups, Hector David Martinez most notable achievement came with Defensa y Justicia. In 2020, he played a pivotal role in securing the Copa Sudamericana, marking a significant highlight in his career.

Upcoming matches for Inter Miami