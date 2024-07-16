MLS Apple TV pundit and commentator Taylor Twellman discussed the horrific scenes at Hard Rock Stadium before the Copa America final, criticizing Conmebol’s lack of urgency.

Taylor Twellman appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to delve into various soccer topics, from Lionel Messi’s potential long-term ankle injury and the Copa America final to Major League Soccer entering the All-Star break. The former USMNT and New England Revolution striker is known for offering his opinion on the sport’s most pressing issues.

One of the major talking points was the poor logistics evident during the Copa America final between Colombia and Argentina at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Scenes included fans without tickets rushing and pushing their way through gates, attempts to access the ventilation system, fans climbing gates, and incidents resulting in arrests and even violent altercations involving journalists and unruly fans by police.

Twellman emphasized that Conmebol was responsible for investing in security, whereas Concacaf and the city of Miami sought enhanced measures.

Taylor Twellman outlines Conmebol’s negligence for Copa America final

When asked by Rick Eisen about the incidents at Hard Rock Stadium, Taylor Twellman was unequivocal, stating, “When you have less security than at a Hurricanes vs. Ball State football game, that tells you Miami, the Dolphins family, and Hard Rock were not in charge.”

“From everything I can gather in the last 48 hours, Concacaf, the US owners of the stadium provided Conmebol a base on what should be done (in terms of security) (Conmebol) chose not to do that, they chose to take the money, and it’s gross, really gross.”

Twellman also made note that the United States had hosted the 2016 Copa America, without major incident, and that Conmebol decided to make more money in 2024 for themselves by cost cutting in security.

“Conmebol chose less on what they did in 2016… they chose to take the money, they chose to take the bigger pay check, and unfortunately they are going to have to write a bigger check to pay for the damages.”