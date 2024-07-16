Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown took to social media as he seemed to be caught making a controversial comment on LeBron James' son Bronny during a Summer League game.

Jaylen Brown had courtside tickets for the Summer League game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas, where all eyes were once again on LeBron James‘ son Bronny as he prepares for his first NBA season.

Sitting next to his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP seemed to give a harsh review on the 19-year-old guard at some point in the game.

“I don’t think Bronny [James] is a pro,” Brown appeared to tell Gondrezick, who seemed to reply: “I think he’ll be on the G-league team for sure.” And according to the online lip readers, Brown insisted: “I don’t think so, I think because of his name he’ll be on the Lakers.”

The courtside video immediately went viral, and it didn’t take long for Brown to notice the impact of his alleged comments. The 27-year-old took to social media to address this situation, and while he didn’t deny what he’s been accussed of saying, Brown had nothing but praise for Bronny.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA, it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful, I look forward to watching his growth,” Brown wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Bronny James ready for any role with Lakers

While LeBron and Bronny forming the first father-son duo in NBA history is one of the biggest talking points in the league this summer, word on the street is that the USC Trojans product will spend most of his rookie year in the G League.

“I’m just looking forward to any basketball I play, no matter what level I’m playing at,“ Bronny said when asked about this possibility, making it clear he’s open to any assignment in the organization.