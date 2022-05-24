The PSG forward has been speaking a lot to the media as of late since resigning with the Paris club. Now Mbappé has revealed which club he supported as a child in Serie A.

Kylian Mbappé shocked the world when he snubbed Real Madrid to stay at PSG and try to elevate the French club to European soccer’s elite. For PSG it is a big boost for their future and for Mbappé an opportunity to continue to grow his brand and PSG’s.

While Mbappé may have thought about what it would have been like to play in the Spanish LaLiga for Real Madrid, as a kid he watched another league growing up, Serie A.

The Italian Serie A from the late 80’s to mid-90’s was without question the best league in the world with stars ranging from Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Baggio, and George Weah. AC Milan and Juventus were two of the biggest clubs at the time and one of those clubs was Mbappé’s favorite.

Kylian Mbappé was an AC Milan supporter growing up

In a conversation with GdS the World Cup winning forward revealed his admiration for the recently crowned Serie A champions.

“My bond with Milan is special. When I was little, I had an Italian babysitter and spent a lot of time with her family who were all Milan fans. Thanks to them I supported Milan and saw their games.”

Mbappé continued by stating, “I always said: If I ever play in Italy, it will only be for Milan.”

The AC Milan sides of the 80’s and 90’s were considered the best teams in the world, led by Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Dejan Savicevic, Roberto Donadoni, and Demetrio Albertini.

AC Milan ended an 11-year title drought by winning their 19th Scudetto with Zlatan Ibrahimović leading the charge and a return to Champions League soccer as the Italian champions.