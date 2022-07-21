LA Galaxy will clash against Atlanta United for Week 22 of the 2022 MLS Season. Check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LA Galaxy have an important game at the Dignity Health Sports Park against Atlanta United for Week 22 of the 2022 MLS Season. Here, check out the complete information about this MLS game such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, this game will be available to watch on fuboTV.

LA Galaxy have been struggling lately. The team managed by Greg Vanney has a winless streak of three games. In fact, LA Galaxy won for the last time against Montreal at home. It was a 4-0 win over the Canadian team. Since then. Galaxy have registered three consecutive losses.

Whereas Atlanta United have had a similar path as the Californian team. The team managed by Gonzalo Pineda has a record of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses in their last 5 MLS matchups. As visitors, Atlanta United have won just once in 9 games through the 2022 MLS season. It was a 1-0 win over DC United in Matchday 5.

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United: Date

LA Galaxy and Atlanta United will face-off on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California for Week 22 of the 2022 MLS Season. Both teams seek a win to climb up in their standings, as both teams are far away from Play-off spots.

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United in the US

LA Galaxy will face Atlanta United for Week 22 of the 2022 MLS Season on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM (ET). This MLS Regular season game will be available to watch on fuboTV in the US. Other options are: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1 and FOX Deportes.