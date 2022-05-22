LA Galaxy play against Houston Dynamo today at Dignity Health Sports Park for the 2022 MLS MatchWeek 13. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LA Galaxy are ready to face Houston Dynamo, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 13 game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to continue climbing positions in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Los Angeles Galaxy are among the top four teams in the conference with a record of 6-2-4 overall, they tied a recent game against Minnesota United after losing a game against FC Dallas 1-3 at home.

Only one victory for the Houston Dynamo in the last five matchweeks, the most recent game was a loss against the Seattle Sounders, but during the first six weeks of the 2022 season the Houston Dynamo won three games.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo: Storylines

LA Galaxy are in good form with six wins, two draws and only four losses so far, but the last four weeks the team could barely win a game against Austin FC 1-0 on the road. The Galaxy's on the road record is 3-0-2 and their home record is 3-2-2. The weak point of LA Galaxy is the offensive attack, the team is scoring an average of 1.08 goals, so far the team has only scored two goals or more in three games.

The Houston Dynamo are going through a rough path with four losses and a 2-0 win against Nashville in the last five weeks. May is turning out to be the worst month for the Houston Dynamo with two losses and one win, but before the disaster the team was playing Friday with three wins, three draws and three losses between February and April.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo: Predictions And Odds

LA Galaxy are home favorites to win at 1.59 odds that will pay $159 bucks for a $100 bet o n Caesars, they have a better record in the last 3 weeks. Houston Dynamo are underdogs at 5.60 odds. The draw is offered at 4.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LA Galaxy 1.59.

Caesars LA Galaxy 1.59 Draw / Totals 4.10 / 2.5 Houston Dynamo 5.60

* Odds via Caesars.