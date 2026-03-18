Inter Miami vs Nashville SC LIVE: Second half is underway! (1-0) Lionel Messi reaches 900th goal in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami face Nashville SC in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, with Lionel Messi leading a decisive night at Inter Miami CF Stadium after a tense first leg. Following a goalless draw in Nashville, every minute in Fort Lauderdale carries major weight as they push for a place in the quarterfinals, while Messi continues chasing the historic milestone of career goal No. 900. Second half is underway!

The first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate, a result that left everything wide open but still offered a slight edge heading into the return leg at home. Now, with the series on the line, Inter Miami look to capitalize in front of their fans and deliver a defining performance in the knockout stage of the tournament.

On the other side, Nashville SC arrive ready to challenge after holding firm in the opener and will aim to upset the hosts on the road. This matchup also brings back memories of their November clash in the MLS Cup, where Inter Miami dominated with a 4-0 win in the second leg, a result they now hope to replicate in another high-stakes showdown.