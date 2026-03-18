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Inter Miami vs Nashville SC LIVE: Second half is underway! (1-0) Lionel Messi reaches 900th goal in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami face Nashville SC in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, with Lionel Messi leading the charge. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Second half is underway!

By Emilio Abad

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Patrick Smith / Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami face Nashville SC in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, with Lionel Messi leading a decisive night at Inter Miami CF Stadium after a tense first leg. Following a goalless draw in Nashville, every minute in Fort Lauderdale carries major weight as they push for a place in the quarterfinals, while Messi continues chasing the historic milestone of career goal No. 900. Second half is underway!

The first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate, a result that left everything wide open but still offered a slight edge heading into the return leg at home. Now, with the series on the line, Inter Miami look to capitalize in front of their fans and deliver a defining performance in the knockout stage of the tournament.

On the other side, Nashville SC arrive ready to challenge after holding firm in the opener and will aim to upset the hosts on the road. This matchup also brings back memories of their November clash in the MLS Cup, where Inter Miami dominated with a 4-0 win in the second leg, a result they now hope to replicate in another high-stakes showdown.

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50' - Early chance for Inter Miami (1-0)

Inter Miami look sharp in the opening minutes of the second half, finding Tadeo Allende in an attacking move that nearly turns into a clear chance. However, the play is intercepted just before the shot.

They remain focused on extending the lead early to avoid any late complications against Nashville SC.

45' - Second half is underway! (1-0)

The second half is underway at Inter Miami CF Stadium as Inter Miami look to protect their lead, while Nashville SC push for an equalizer in this decisive Concacaf Champions Cup clash.

45' - Halftime! (1-0)

The first half comes to an end with Inter Miami holding a narrow lead over Nashville SC, thanks to Lionel Messi’s historic strike.

45+2' - Inter Miami build from a turnover (1-0)

Inter Miami recover possession through Tadeo Allende, who quickly finds Lionel Messi to spark the move forward. Messi then plays it out wide to Facundo Mura, who pushes up and attempts a long-range effort, but the shot lacks power and is easily handled.

45' - Two minutes added (1-0)

Two minutes of stoppage time are added at the end of the first half as Inter Miami hold their narrow lead over Nashville SC.

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39' - Injury setback for Inter Miami (1-0)

Bad news for Inter Miami as Sergio Reguilon suffers a muscular injury during a sprint and is unable to continue.

Reguilon is forced off, with Noah Allen coming on as his replacement.

38' - Yellow card for Inter Miami (1-0)

Gonzalo Lujan is shown a yellow card after committing a foul on Hany Mukhtar as Nashville SC continue to push forward.

35' - Match paused and resumed after brief stoppage (1-0)

The match is temporarily stopped as Brian Schwake receives medical attention in a situation that has occurred more than once during the game.

It also appears to serve as a brief pause for Hany Mukhtar and Patrick Yazbek to break their fast for Ramadan. Play has now resumed.

34' - Tempo slows down (1-0)

The match has lost some of its early intensity after a fast-paced start from both sides, with the tempo noticeably dropping as the first half progresses.

Rain appears to be playing a role, as the pitch looks heavy and could be contributing to visible fatigue among the players, impacting the overall rhythm of the game.

27' - Nashville SC push for an equalizer (1-0)

Nashville SC begin to react as they look to level the match, with Hany Mukhtar acting as the key link between midfield and attack. Despite their efforts to build through him, they are still struggling to find space in the final third against a compact Inter Miami defense.

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23' - Dangerous free kick for Inter Miami (1-0)

Sergio Reguilon wins a dangerous free kick after being fouled by Cristian Espinoza, giving Inter Miami a strong chance to extend the lead. Lionel Messi steps up to deliver the cross, but it is cleared away by the Nashville SC defense.

17' - Messi reaches 900 career goals (1-0)

Lionel Messi reaches the 900-goal mark with today’s strike, a historic milestone that reignites the long-standing comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo, who had already surpassed that figure. The race between two of the greatest players ever continues to capture global attention.

While Messi got to 900 goals in 1,142 official matches, Cristiano Ronaldo reached the same milestone in his 1,238th official game on September 5, 2024, during Portugal’s 2–1 win over Croatia in the Nations League.

14' - Free kick for Nashville SC (1-0)

Rodrigo De Paul commits a foul on Hany Mukhtar, who takes the set piece himself and plays it short as part of a designed routine. The ball is worked to Cristian Espinoza, but his pass into the box is cut out by a strong defensive effort from Lionel Messi.

7' - GOAL FOR INTER MIAMI!!! (1-0)

A brilliant team move from Inter Miami as Sergio Reguilon delivers a cross into the box, Lionel Messi controls, fakes past his defender, and fires a clinical strike across goal. A stunning finish that marks his 900th career goal—we are witnessing history at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

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4' - Huge chance missed! (0-0)

A massive opportunity goes to waste as Rodrigo De Paul delivers a brilliant pass to Tadeo Allende, who does everything right before setting up German Berterame. However, Berterame’s finish is poor and goes straight into the hands of goalkeeper Brian Schwake.

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0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC is underway, with both sides battling for a place in the quarterfinals.

Concern over Reguilon injury

Inter Miami lose a key piece as Sergio Reguilon is forced off due to injury, a significant blow considering his role since arriving this season as Jordi Alba’s replacement. His connection with Lionel Messi had already started to show promise, including the buildup that led to Messi’s historic 900th career goal.

There is still no official update on the severity of the injury, but there will be concern around the team as they await further evaluation.

Teams take the field

Inter Miami and Nashville SC are now on the pitch as the pregame protocol gets underway at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

Tonight's venue

Former Chase Stadium. now named as Inter Miami CF Stadium, is a soccer-specific venue located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. Built on the site of the former Lockhart Stadium, the 21,550-seat ground serves as the current home for Inter Miami during the construction of their new stadium.

The venue is also home to Inter Miami II in MLS Next Pro and provides the stage for tonight’s decisive Concacaf Champions Cup clash against Nashville SC.

H2H Inter Miami vs Nashville SC

Inter Miami and Nashville SC have developed a competitive recent history, with both sides trading results across MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup action. Their latest meeting ended in a 0-0 draw in the first leg, leaving everything to be decided in this second matchup.

  • March 11, 2026: Nashville 0-0 Inter Miami (Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - First Leg)
  • November 8, 2025: Inter Miami 4-0 Nashville SC (MLS Playoffs Game 3)
  • November 1, 2025: Nashville SC 2-1 Inter Miami (MLS Playoffs Game 2)
  • October 24, 2025: Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville (MLS Playoffs Game 1)
  • October 18, 2025: Nashville 2-5 Inter Miami (MLS)
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Nashville SC starting XI

Here's Nashville's confirmed lineup for the Concacaf Champions Cup match against Inter Miami: 

Brian Schwake; Andy Najar, Jeisson Palacios, Maxwell Woledzi, Daniel Lovitz; Patrick Yazbek, Matthew Corcoran; Cristian Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar, Warren Madrigal; Sam Surridge.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup

Inter Miami have officially announced their starting XI for tonight’s decisive Concacaf Champions Cup clash against Nashville SC. Lionel Messi leads the attack as they look to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Inter Miami lineup: St Clair; Facundo Mura, Lujan, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, Tadeo Allende; Lionel Messi, German Berterame.

Is Lionel Messi playing today?

Concerns over Lionel Messi’s availability grew after he was absent in the MLS matchup against Charlotte FC last Saturday, but that decision was purely tactical as he was given rest. The focus has been on keeping him fresh for this decisive Concacaf Champions Cup clash.

Messi is expected to feature against Nashville SC, as the tournament has been a clear priority and his rest was part of that plan. All signs point toward him leading the attack in this crucial second leg at Inter Miami CF Stadium. 

Start time and how to watch

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC will get underway at 7:00 PM ET (PT: 4:00 PM)

Watch this MLS match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Inter Miami and Nashville SC clash in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Welcome to our live blog of this Round of 16 showdown. Inter Miami face Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF Stadium in a decisive second leg after a 0-0 draw in the opener, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Stay with us for key information, match insights, and minute-by-minute updates as Lionel Messi leads the action in Fort Lauderdale.

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Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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