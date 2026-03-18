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NY Giants hosting rookie KC Concepcion despite recent medical procedure with Cowboys

The New York Giants are eyeing rookie out of Texas A&M, KC Concepcion, who was recently intervened by the Dallas Cowboys' medical staff.

By Federico O'donnell

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Wide receiver KC Concepcion #7 out of Texas A&M
© Tyler Kaufman/Getty ImagesWide receiver KC Concepcion #7 out of Texas A&M

The New York Giants are leaving no stone unturned in the 2026 offseason. Determined to bolster the lineup around Jaxson Dart, the G-Men are testing the waters around KC Concepcion, wide receiver out of Texas A&M who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler on X, the Giants have scheduled Concepcion for a visit. Concepcion is one of the hottest names in the upcoming draft class and is drawing significant interest across the league.

However, New York’s scheduled visit is surprising, considering Concepcion recently underwent a medical procedure with the Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps the Cowboys will end up lending a hand to the Giants by helping a future member of Big Blue.

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Concepcion underwent surgery on knee

As reported by Mike Garofalo, the rookie out of the Texas A&M Aggies underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The medical procedure—described as routine—was performed by Cowboys team doctor Daniel Cooper.

Giants HC John Harbaugh

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

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Concepcion is coming off a strong 2025 NCAA season. After transferring from NC State to Texas A&M, the junior wideout registered 61 receptions, 919 yards, and 9 touchdowns during his one-year stay in College Station. Now, the former All-American is ready for the next challenge in his career, which could very well lead him to the City That Never Sleeps.

NY Giants boosted Wan’Dale Robinson ahead of his arrival in Tennessee

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NY Giants boosted Wan’Dale Robinson ahead of his arrival in Tennessee

NY Giants’ draft picks in 2026

While the Giants are making their interest in Concepcion clear, selecting the coveted wideout won’t be easy. Concepcion’s recent medical procedure may cast concerns around his health, but he is still a high-value prospect. The Giants may have to jump the gun in order to draft him. Still, New York has seven draft picks to spend in 2026.

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NY GIANTS DRAFT PICKSOVERALL
1ST ROUND5th
2ND ROUND37th
4TH ROUND105th
5TH ROUND145th
6TH ROUND186th
6TH ROUND192nd
6TH ROUND193rd
Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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