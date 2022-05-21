Who will be the top scorer this season? That is the big question, the teams are playing better than last season, the players are scoring more goals earlier and the defensive lines are tighter than ever.

The 2022 Major League Soccer season has a new member called Charlotte FC, now each conference has 14 teams. With a new team things get more interesting in the season, and the defending champions of the 2021 season, NYCFC, have another rival within the conference.

The top goal scorer of the 2021 season was Valentin Castellanos with 19 goals, but Ola Kamara also scored nineteen goals during that season. Two other top scorers from the previous season were Chicharito Hernandez of LA Galaxy with 17 goals and Raul Ruidiaz of Seattle with 17 as well.

MLS goal records are basically unbreakable, the player with the most goals in a single season was Carlos Vela with 34 playing for Los Angeles FC, only three players were able to score 30 goals or more in a season: Vela, Josef Martinez (31) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (30).

Top 10 MLS goal scorers in 2022 (updated)

Other top records to note in the MLS is Landon Donovan with 136 career assists and 145 career goals, although the player who has scored the most goals in the league is Chris Wondolowski with 171 goals in 413 games.

New York City FC are the defending champions, but the big faves to win the cup this year are LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, Seattle Sounders, Philadelphia Union, Atlanta United, CF Montreal and Austin FC.

Top 10 MLS goal scorers in 2022 Nº Player name - team Goals 1. Jesus Ferreira - FC Dallas 9 2. Jesús Jiménez - Toronto FC 7 Jeremy Ebobisse - San Jose 7 Sebastián Driussi - Austin FC 7 Valentín Castellanos - NYCFC 7 6. Adam Buksa - New England 6 Diego Rubio - Colorado Rapids 6 Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia 6 Djordje Mihailovic - CF Montréal 6 Leonardo Campana - Inter Miami 6 Brandon Vazquez - FC Cincinnati 6

Updated: 05-21-2022 5:55 AM (ET).

Note*: Numberless players are tie in the same spot.

data by sports-reference.com