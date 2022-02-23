The new Major League Soccer season kicks off on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. The new season will be slightly different from the previous one as an expansion team is expected to join during the 2022 season.
New York City FC won the 2021 MLS Cup last year against Portland Timbers in what was a tough game from the start where both teams scored a goal, and the winner of the cup was defined in a penalty shoot-out 4-2.
For the new 2022 season each conference, western and eastern, have 14 teams each as a new and team will play in the Western Conference as an expansion team. It is the fourth team to join Major League Soccer in just two years.
MLS 2022 Schedule: Format
The format remains the same as the previous season, each of the teams must play 34 games during the season, which are divided into two, 17 games as a home team and another 17 games playing on the road.
MLS 2022 Postseason: Qualification
Each conference in MLS has 14 teams, and at the end of the regular season seven teams from each conference qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs. The qualified teams play a first round of games in the postseason to advance to the next phase of the playoffs.
2022 MLS Playoffs: Conference rounds and MLS Cup
The second part of the MLS Playoffs are the conference semifinals where eight teams play a single game to advance to the third part of the playoffs called the conference finals with four teams playing to win their conference titles and play for the big title of the season that is known as the MLS Cup.
2022 MLS Fixtures: Regular season games
Since each team must play 34 games during the regular season, the total number of games available in the 2022 MLS season is 952 total games that will be available live stream in the US by FuboTV and other options on TV as well.
|Date
|Home
|-
|Away
|2022-02-26
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-02-26
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-02-26
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-02-26
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-02-26
|San Jose
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-02-26
|Austin FC
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-02-26
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-02-26
|D.C. United
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-02-26
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|New England
|2022-02-27
|Orlando City
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-02-27
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-02-27
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-02-27
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-02-27
|Seattle
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-03-05
|New England
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-03-05
|Toronto FC
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-03-05
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-03-05
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-03-05
|San Jose
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-03-05
|Vancouver
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-03-05
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-03-05
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-03-05
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-03-05
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-03-05
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-03-05
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-03-06
|Austin FC
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-03-06
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-03-12
|NYCFC
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-03-12
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-03-12
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-03-12
|Seattle
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-03-12
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-03-12
|New England
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-03-12
|D.C. United
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-03-12
|Philadelphia
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-03-12
|Orlando City
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-03-12
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-03-12
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-03-12
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-03-13
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-03-13
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-03-19
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-03-19
|NYCFC
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-03-19
|Toronto FC
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-03-19
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-03-19
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-03-19
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-03-19
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|New England
|2022-03-19
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-03-19
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-03-19
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-03-19
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-03-20
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-03-20
|Austin FC
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-03-20
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-03-26
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-03-26
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-03-27
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-04-02
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-04-02
|Toronto FC
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-04-02
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-04-02
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-04-02
|San Jose
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-04-02
|D.C. United
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-04-02
|Orlando City
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-04-02
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-04-02
|New England
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-04-02
|Vancouver
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-04-02
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-04-02
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-04-02
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-04-03
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-04-09
|Orlando City
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-04-09
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-04-09
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-04-09
|NYCFC
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-04-09
|Inter Miami
|vs
|New England
|2022-04-09
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-04-09
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-04-09
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-04-09
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-04-09
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-04-09
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-04-09
|Seattle
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-04-09
|Vancouver
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-04-10
|Austin FC
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-04-16
|San Jose
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-04-16
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-04-16
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-04-16
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-04-16
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-04-16
|Toronto FC
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-04-16
|D.C. United
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-04-16
|New England
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-04-16
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-04-16
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-04-16
|Seattle
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-04-17
|NYCFC
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-04-17
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-04-23
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-04-23
|Philadelphia
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-04-23
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-04-23
|D.C. United
|vs
|New England
|2022-04-23
|Austin FC
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-04-23
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-04-23
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-04-23
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-04-23
|San Jose
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-04-23
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-04-24
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-04-24
|Orlando City
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-04-24
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-04-24
|NYCFC
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-04-29
|New England
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-04-30
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-04-30
|Toronto FC
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-04-30
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-04-30
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-04-30
|Orlando City
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-04-30
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-04-30
|Sporting KC
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-04-30
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-04-30
|Seattle
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-05-01
|NYCFC
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-05-01
|Nashville
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-05-01
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-05-06
|San Jose
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-05-07
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Inter Miami
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-05-07
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-05-07
|NYCFC
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-05-07
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-05-07
|New England
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-05-07
|D.C. United
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-05-07
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-05-07
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-05-07
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-05-08
|Vancouver
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-05-08
|Nashville
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-05-08
|Austin FC
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-05-14
|Toronto FC
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-05-14
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-05-14
|Vancouver
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-05-14
|NYCFC
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-05-14
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-05-14
|Philadelphia
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-05-14
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-05-14
|Inter Miami
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-05-14
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-05-14
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-05-14
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-05-14
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-05-15
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|New England
|2022-05-15
|Seattle
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-05-18
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-05-18
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-05-18
|D.C. United
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-05-18
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-05-18
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-05-18
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-05-18
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-05-18
|Nashville
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-05-18
|Vancouver
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-05-18
|San Jose
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-05-18
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-05-21
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-05-21
|D.C. United
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-05-21
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|New England
|2022-05-21
|Nashville
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-05-22
|NYCFC
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-05-22
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-05-22
|Inter Miami
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-05-22
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-05-22
|San Jose
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-05-22
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-05-22
|Austin FC
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-05-22
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-05-22
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-05-28
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-05-28
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-05-28
|Toronto FC
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-05-28
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-05-28
|New England
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-05-28
|Orlando City
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-05-28
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-05-28
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-05-28
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-05-28
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-05-28
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-05-28
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-05-29
|Seattle
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-06-04
|Vancouver
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-06-11
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-06-11
|Nashville
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-06-12
|Sporting KC
|vs
|New England
|2022-06-18
|Seattle
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-06-18
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-06-18
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Toronto FC
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-06-18
|Philadelphia
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-06-18
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-06-18
|New England
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-06-18
|Orlando City
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-06-18
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-06-18
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-06-18
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-06-19
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-06-19
|NYCFC
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-06-19
|Nashville
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-06-24
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-06-25
|Seattle
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-06-25
|D.C. United
|vs
|Nashville
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-06-25
|Toronto FC
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-06-25
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-06-25
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-06-25
|Austin FC
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-06-25
|San Jose
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-06-25
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-06-25
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-06-26
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-06-26
|Philadelphia
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-06-26
|Vancouver
|vs
|New England
|2022-06-29
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-06-29
|Toronto FC
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-06-29
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-06-29
|Seattle
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-06-29
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-06-29
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-06-30
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-06-30
|New England
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-06-30
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-07-02
|Toronto FC
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-07-02
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-07-02
|Vancouver
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-07-03
|NYCFC
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-07-03
|New England
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-07-03
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-07-03
|Sporting KC
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-07-03
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-07-03
|Nashville
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-07-03
|San Jose
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-07-04
|Orlando City
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-07-04
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-07-04
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-07-04
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-07-08
|Philadelphia
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-07-08
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-07-08
|Vancouver
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-07-09
|NYCFC
|vs
|New England
|2022-07-09
|Seattle
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-07-09
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-07-09
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Austin FC
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-07-09
|Orlando City
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-07-09
|Toronto FC
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-07-09
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-07-09
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-07-09
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-07-09
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-07-12
|Austin FC
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-07-13
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-07-13
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-07-13
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-07-13
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-07-13
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-07-13
|D.C. United
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-07-13
|Nashville
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-07-13
|FC Dallas
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-07-13
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-07-13
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|San Jose
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-07-16
|Philadelphia
|vs
|New England
|2022-07-16
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-07-16
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-07-16
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-07-16
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-07-16
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-07-17
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-07-17
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-07-17
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-07-17
|Nashville
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-07-17
|San Jose
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-07-17
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-07-17
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-07-23
|NYCFC
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-07-23
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-07-23
|Orlando City
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-07-23
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|New England
|2022-07-23
|Toronto FC
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-07-23
|D.C. United
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-07-23
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-07-23
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-07-23
|Seattle
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-07-23
|Vancouver
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-07-23
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-07-23
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-07-24
|Austin FC
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-07-24
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-07-29
|San Jose
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-07-29
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-07-30
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-07-30
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-07-30
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-07-30
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-07-30
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-07-30
|Nashville
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-07-30
|Inter Miami
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-07-30
|New England
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-07-30
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-07-30
|FC Dallas
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-07-31
|D.C. United
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-08-02
|Seattle
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-08-03
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-08-03
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-08-03
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-08-03
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-08-03
|San Jose
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-08-05
|Vancouver
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-08-06
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-08-06
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-08-06
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-08-06
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-08-06
|D.C. United
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-08-06
|Orlando City
|vs
|New England
|2022-08-06
|Nashville
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-08-06
|Sporting KC
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-08-06
|Austin FC
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-08-06
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-08-06
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-08-06
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-08-13
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-08-13
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-08-13
|New England
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-08-13
|Toronto FC
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-08-13
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-08-13
|Inter Miami
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-08-13
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-08-13
|FC Dallas
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-08-13
|Austin FC
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-08-13
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-08-13
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-08-13
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-08-14
|Nashville
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-08-14
|Seattle
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-08-16
|NYCFC
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-08-17
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-08-17
|Toronto FC
|vs
|New England
|2022-08-17
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-08-17
|Vancouver
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-08-17
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-08-19
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-08-20
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|New England
|2022-08-20
|D.C. United
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-08-20
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-08-20
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-08-20
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-08-20
|San Jose
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-08-20
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-08-21
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-08-21
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-08-21
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-08-21
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-08-21
|Nashville
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-08-26
|Austin FC
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-08-26
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-08-27
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-08-27
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-08-27
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-08-27
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-08-27
|Sporting KC
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-08-27
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-08-27
|Vancouver
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-08-28
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-08-28
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-08-28
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-08-28
|Orlando City
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-08-28
|New England
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-08-31
|New England
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-08-31
|Toronto FC
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-08-31
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-08-31
|Orlando City
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-08-31
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-08-31
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-08-31
|Nashville
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-08-31
|Austin FC
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-08-31
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-09-03
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-09-03
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-09-03
|D.C. United
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-09-03
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-09-03
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-09-03
|Nashville
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-09-04
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-09-04
|Toronto FC
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-09-04
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-09-04
|New England
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-09-04
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-09-04
|Seattle
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-09-04
|San Jose
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-09-04
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-09-07
|NYCFC
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-09-09
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|New England
|2022-09-10
|Nashville
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-09-10
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-09-10
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-09-10
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-09-10
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-09-10
|Seattle
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-09-10
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-09-10
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|Sporting KC
|2022-09-10
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-09-10
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-09-10
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-09-10
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-09-13
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-09-13
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|New England
|2022-09-13
|Austin FC
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-09-13
|Inter Miami
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-09-13
|Sporting KC
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-09-14
|Orlando City
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-09-14
|Vancouver
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-09-14
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-09-16
|San Jose
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-09-16
|NYCFC
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-09-17
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|Philadelphia
|2022-09-17
|Orlando City
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-09-17
|New England
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-09-17
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-09-17
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-09-17
|Austin FC
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-09-17
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-09-17
|Vancouver
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-09-17
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-09-18
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-09-18
|D.C. United
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-09-18
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-09-30
|Toronto FC
|vs
|Inter Miami
|2022-09-30
|San Jose
|vs
|Minnesota Utd
|2022-10-01
|New England
|vs
|Atlanta Utd
|2022-10-01
|Colorado Rapids
|vs
|FC Dallas
|2022-10-01
|NYCFC
|vs
|Orlando City
|2022-10-01
|Charlotte FC
|vs
|Philadelphia
|TBA
|CF Montréal
|vs
|D.C. United
|2022-10-01
|Columbus Crew
|vs
|NY Red Bulls
|2022-10-01
|FC Cincinnati
|vs
|Chicago Fire
|2022-10-01
|Vancouver
|vs
|Austin FC
|2022-10-01
|LA Galaxy
|vs
|Real Salt Lake
|2022-10-02
|Portland Timbers
|vs
|Los Angeles FC
|2022-10-02
|Sporting KC
|vs
|Seattle
|2022-10-02
|Nashville
|vs
|Houston Dynamo
|2022-10-08
|Chicago Fire
|vs
|New England
|2022-10-08
|NY Red Bulls
|vs
|Charlotte FC
|2022-10-08
|Inter Miami
|vs
|CF Montréal
|2022-10-08
|Atlanta Utd
|vs
|NYCFC
|2022-10-08
|D.C. United
|vs
|FC Cincinnati
|2022-10-08
|Philadelphia
|vs
|Toronto FC
|2022-10-08
|Orlando City
|vs
|Columbus Crew
|2022-10-09
|Seattle
|vs
|San Jose
|2022-10-09
|Los Angeles FC
|vs
|Nashville
|2022-10-09
|Real Salt Lake
|vs
|Portland Timbers
|2022-10-09
|Austin FC
|vs
|Colorado Rapids
|2022-10-09
|Minnesota Utd
|vs
|Vancouver
|2022-10-09
|Houston Dynamo
|vs
|LA Galaxy
|2022-10-09
|FC Dallas
|vs
|Sporting KC
2022 MLS Schedule: Key Dates
- The regular season begins on February 26, 2022, and ends on October 9 of the same year.
- The first opener game of the season is between Philadelphia and Minnesa Utd on February 26.
- The playoffs are expected to start in the last two weeks of October and the final game of the postseason will be on November 5, 2022.
- New expansion team Charlotte FC will debut on February 26, 2022 in a game against DC United on the road at Audi Field.
2022 MLS TV Channel: Live Stream and Local TV
Most of the 926 games will be available live stream through FuboTV, the service offers HD and 4K stream and a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. Other services also offer live streaming in the US like Youtube Live and Amazon Prime.
The big TV networks will also offer the 2022 MLS season games throughout the year, one is ESPN that leads the TV channels with the most games available, but other networks such as ABC, FOX, FS1 and Univision will also offer some games during the season.