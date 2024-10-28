Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo live for free in the USA: 2024 MLS Round of 16

Seattle Sounders will face Houston Dynamo for the first leg 2024 MLS round of 16. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Seattle Sounders are set to clash with the Houston Dynamo in the first leg of the 2024 MLS Round of 16. Fans can catch every moment live, with full details on the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available across the USA, ensuring supporters stay tuned in for this pivotal encounter.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo are set to kick off their highly anticipated playoff series in a Western Conference showdown with just three points separating them. With both teams eyeing a deep postseason run, only one will move on to the quarterfinals.

The Sounders, finishing fourth with 57 points, secured home-field advantage and will host the decisive second leg in Seattle, making this opening match crucial for Houston. The Dynamo, finishing just behind in fifth with 54 points, know that a strong result in this first leg is essential to keep their hopes alive in this tightly contested series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo match be played?

Seattle Sounders take on Houston Dynamo this Monday, October 28, in the first leg of the 2024 MLS round of 16, with kickoff scheduled for 8:50 PM (ET).

Houston Dynamo midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Advertisement

Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:50 PM

CT: 7:50 PM

MT: 6:50 PM

PT: 5:50 PM

see also Messi’s Inter Miami beat Atlanta United: What they need to advance in the 2024 MLS playoffs

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo in the USA

Tune in to Fubo (free trial) and MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS showdown between Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo, live in the USA. Other options: FS1, FS2, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.