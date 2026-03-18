Aaron Rodgers urged to decide as Rod Woodson demands Steelers move forward without him

Aaron Rodgers has yet to announce a decision regarding his NFL career. His prolonged silence has frustrated many, including Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rod Woodson, who recently issued a harsh critique of the quarterback’s indecision.

This offseason, the Steelers have made several moves to entice Rodgers into returning for the 2026 season—including the hiring of his former Packers coach, Mike McCarthy. Nevertheless, the 42-year-old signal-caller has yet to announce his next step, leaving the AFC North franchise in a state of deep uncertainty.

Rodgers’ indecision is already having a significant impact. Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson, a cornerstone of the franchise’s history, publicly slammed the “waiting game,” telling the Steelers they should stop waiting for Rodgers and move forward immediately to secure the team’s future.

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“What is it with these ex-Green Bay Packer quarterbacks that they have to be talked about all the time?” Rod Woodson told Rich Eisen. “Because Brett Favre was that way for years. . . . is [Rodgers] gonna play? Listen, I get kind of tired of it. Like, listen, if he’s gonna play, say he’s gonna play, he’s gonna come back. . . . And the team shouldn’t wait for Aaron Rodgers. They need to move forward.”

Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Steelers?

According to the latest reports, Rodgers and the Steelers have maintained positive communication despite the lack of a formal commitment. However, Rodgers recently told The Pat McAfee Show that he has not received a formal contract offer yet, adding another layer of confusion for a fanbase already on edge.

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As of today, most insiders still expect Rodgers to play in 2026. With several QB-needy teams already acquiring new starters—such as the Vikings signing Kyler Murray—Pittsburgh remains the most logical destination for the Super Bowl XLV champion if he chooses to forgo retirement.

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see also Michael Pittman Jr. sends calming message to Steelers amid QB uncertainty

The Steelers need a backup plan regardless of Rodgers’ choice

Even if Aaron Rodgers decides to suit up in 2026, the Steelers cannot afford to be complacent. The organization desperately needs a viable backup plan to account for potential injuries or the risk of Rodgers abruptly retiring mid-season.

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Currently, Mason Rudolph and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard are the primary internal options. While many view Howard as a potential “quarterback of the future,” the Steelers have also been linked to Carson Beck in the upcoming draft as they look to avoid the long-term instability Woodson warned against.