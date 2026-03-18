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Barcelona vs Newcastle LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg

Barcelona face Newcastle in a crucial second-leg match of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Stay tuned here for minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling encounter!

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Harvey Barnes of Newcastle.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona and Harvey Barnes of Newcastle.

Barcelona welcome Newcastle to the Spotify Camp Nou today for a high-stakes second-leg clash in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Following a hard-fought 1–1 draw at St. James’ Park, the aggregate score is deadlocked, leaving a spot in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

The Spanish giants enter the match as heavy favorites, particularly given their formidable home record. Since the reopening of the Spotify Camp Nou in late 2025, Barcelona have been unstoppable, winning all 12 of their matches at the renovated stadium.

However, Newcastle arrive in Catalonia with significant momentum of their own. Eddie Howe’s squad has proven to be a dangerous road team this season, having won four of the last five games away from home.

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Kickoff time and where to watch

Barcelona vs Newcastle will get underway at the Spotify Camp Nou at 1:45 PM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the primary option to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle in the USA. The other option to enjoy the game is ViX.

Barcelona and Newcastle clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona host Newcastle today at the Spotify Camp Nou in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16, after a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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