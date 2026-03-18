Barcelona vs Newcastle LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg

Barcelona welcome Newcastle to the Spotify Camp Nou today for a high-stakes second-leg clash in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Following a hard-fought 1–1 draw at St. James’ Park, the aggregate score is deadlocked, leaving a spot in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

The Spanish giants enter the match as heavy favorites, particularly given their formidable home record. Since the reopening of the Spotify Camp Nou in late 2025, Barcelona have been unstoppable, winning all 12 of their matches at the renovated stadium.

However, Newcastle arrive in Catalonia with significant momentum of their own. Eddie Howe’s squad has proven to be a dangerous road team this season, having won four of the last five games away from home.