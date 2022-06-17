Los Angeles Galaxy host the Portland Timbers for MLS Matchday 15. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

The MLS Matchday 15 will have the confrontation between the local LA Galaxy and the Portland Timbers. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

The locals are in 5th position in the standings of the Western Conference, with the same points as Nashville SC, but with one game less. The Los Angeles team continues to have first place in the Western Conference as its main objective, which would allow them to go directly to the quarterfinals, and in order to achieve this, they must continue to obtain points.

On the Timbers side, they are almost in last position with 15 points. But the good news for them is that, despite the poor position in the standings, they are only 4 points behind the Seattle Sounders, the last qualified for the final phase of the MLS, that means, very close to the qualification zone, although of course to get closer to the Sounders getting the win.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream US: FuboTV

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Time by States in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two teams are quite even, and in fact this year the dominators, the Galaxy, were able to make the difference they have over the Timbers. In total there are 14 victories for the Los Angeles team against 13 for Portland. In addition, there were 6 draws for a total of 33 games.

The last time they faced each other was during the current MLS season, specifically on Sunday 3. April for Matchday 3. On that occasion it was a 3-1 victory for the LA Galaxy with goals from Javier Hernandez (2) and Bill Tuiloma (o/g), while Bill Tuiloma converted for the Portland Timbers.

How to watch or live stream LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers in the US

LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will play for the Matchday 15 of the MLS this Saturday, June 18 at 5:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV. Other options: ESPN, ESPN Deportes.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Los Angeles Galaxy the favorite with 1.70 odds, while Portland Timbers have 4.40. A tie would finish in a 3.90 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Los Angeles Galaxy 1.70 Tie 3.90 Portland Timbers 4.40

*Odds via BetMGM