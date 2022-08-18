LA Galaxy will host Seattle Sounders for Week 26 of the 2022 MLS Regular season. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will face-off for a Week 26 matchup. Check out all the key information about this 2022 MLS Regular season game such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the US, make sure to stream live this game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

LA Galaxy haven't maintained a good performance overall. In fact, the team managed by Greg Vanney has won just two of the last five games played. Despite Javier Hernandez has been scoring in the last Galaxy's matches, the team couldn't picked up a win.

On the other side, Seattle Sounders have been down lately. In fact, the team managed by Brian Schmetzer has won just two of their last five MLS games. Also, as the visiting side, Sounders have lost their last three games.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Sports Health Park in Carson, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines and Head-to-Head

LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will face each other for the 42th time in the Major League Soccer. Despite the history tells that the Californians dominate over the Sounders, their recent matches says otherwise.

In the MLS history, Galaxy have won 15 games, while Sounders have won 14 times. Also, there's been 10 tied games. However, Sounders haven't lost to Galaxy in their last five meetings. In fact, Seattle have registered 3 wins and 2 draws in those games.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders in the US

This 2022 MLS Matchup between Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will be played on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). Also, this Week 26 game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN and SiriusXM FC for the US.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions and Odds

The oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions and odds for this Week 26 matchup. According to BetMGM, LA Galaxy have -110 odds to win this game, while Seattle Sounders have +250 odds to pick up the win. A draw would make a +275 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!