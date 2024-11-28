Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in ready to face a defining moment of their season. After a surprising loss against the Browns, the road to playoffs presents a brutal schedule.

It all starts this Sunday on the road facing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Then, the Steelers will have a rematch with Cleveland before a daunting stretch which includes the Philadelphia Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs in a span of just ten days.

So, if Tomlin and his players are Super Bowl contenders, this challenge will definitely prove that. In order to avoid another upset, the head coach sent a clear message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the Steelers’ record right now?

The Steelers have an 8-3 record and currently hold the first place in the AFC North. However, the Ravens are very close in the race for the division with 8-4 and a pending bye week.

Advertisement

That’s why Mike Tomlin admitted that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to improve many areas to make a deep playoff run. In the short term, before the game against the Bengals, the focus is absolutely in the red zone.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Justin Fields sends clear message to Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson about his role with Steelers

“There are a couple of areas of play. Particularly, red zone offense and some red zone defense. We feel like there’s more meat on that bone offensively and defensively. We’ve got to get back to weighty playmaking in the waning moments of the games. That’s life in the NFL. There’s a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes. We know that.”

Advertisement

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers against the Bengals, but Mike Tomlin also spoke about the special packages for Justin Fields and how those may have an impact in the red zone. The head coach clarified who gets the call to put in Fields between him and Arthur Smith and if there’s a specific number of plays planned.

see also Mike Tomlin's net worth: How much money has the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made?

“It could happen from either party and has certainly. Those plan are formulated week to week based on the opponent. I don’t know if this week will be reflective of what you saw last week to be quite honest. Just know that it’s certainly a component of what we do and a component of every plan.”

Advertisement