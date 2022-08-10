LA Galaxy will face Vancouver Whitecaps for Week 25 of the 2022 MLS Season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 MLS in the US

LA Galaxy aren't in their best shape at the moment. The team managed by Greg Vanney has won just once in the last five MLS games. Also, Galaxy have struggled at home as well. In their last 5 home games, they registered 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.

On the other side Vancouver Whitecaps have the same issues as well. Although, the team managed by Vanni Sartini picked up a win over Houston Dynamo in the last game, they haven't won an away game since Week 15. In that opportunity, Whitecaps won 2-0 over FC Dallas.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Date

Los Angeles Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps will face-off on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). This 2022 MLS Season game will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the US

This 2022 MLS Regular Season matchup between LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played on Saturday, August 13 at 10:00 PM (ET). This game will be available to watch on ESPN+ as well as lagalaxy.com and Spectrum SportsNet for the US.