The Los Angeles Galaxy welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to Dignity Health Sports Park in Week 25 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, you will find everything you need to know, such as the preview, start time, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in on fuboTV (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on fuboTV Canada.

The Galaxy return home aiming to get back to winning ways after losing to Sporting Kansas City. With only two victories in their last eight games (L6), Greg Vanney’s men have work to do as they sit ninth in the West.

The visitors, however, are not in a good spot either. The Whitecaps got back on track last weekend with a dramatic win over Houston, yet Vanni Sartini’s boys are 11th in the standings.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Time: 10 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park

Live Stream: fuboTV (US), fuboTV Canada

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Though the Galaxy have the upper hand in the all-time series with 14 victories, 9 defeats and 6 draws, the Whitecaps have become a tough opponent when they came to town. Since 2015, the Galaxy have beaten the Canadian-based side only three times at home, losing four times and finishing level twice.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the US

The game to be played between Los Angeles Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps in Week 25 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: TSN4, MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet. To watch it in Canada, tune in on fuboTV Canada.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their predictions for this game. BETMGM sees the LA Galaxy as favorites with 1.57 odds, while the Vancouver Whitecaps have 5.25, and a draw would result in a 4.20 payout.

BETMGM LA Galaxy 1.57 Tie 4.20 Vancouver Whitecaps 5.25

* Odds via BETMGM.