LAFC and Club America will face each other for the opening matchup of the 2022 Leagues Cup. Check out Check out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

LAFC vs Club America: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Leagues Cup in the US

LAFC will play against Club America for the 2022 Leagues Cup. Check out everything you need to know about this MLS-Liga MX matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or stream live free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free on FuboTV (Free Trial).

LAFC are in great shape as the best MLS team in the 2022 MLS Season. The team managed by Steve Cherundolo has great new players as Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini who will get more playing minutes against the Mexican side.

Whearas Club America are currently in bad shape. The team managed by Fernando Ortiz won just once in the last five Liga MX games. That's why he needs to decide whether Las Aguilas will play with their best players or with a mixed squad.

LAFC vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 11:15 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

LAFC vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:15 PM

CT: 10:15 PM

MT: 9:15 PM

PT: 8:15 PM

LAFC vs Club America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There is only one previous matchup between these two sides. It was for the 2020 CONCACAF Semifinals at the Orlando Bubble. In that game, LAFC won 3-1 over Club America. However, Club America have faced six other MLS teams. Houston Dynamo and LAFC are the two rivals that Las Aguilas haven't won among those teams.

Despite Los Angeles FC are a recently created team, they have faced already Club American and three other Liga MX opponents. LAFC only have a winning record against Club America and Cruz Azul, both were the American team's rivals in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League.

How to watch LAFC vs Club America in the US

The 2022 Leagues Cup matchup between Los Angeles FC and Club America will be played on Wednesday, August 3 at 11:15 PM (ET). This game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as ESPN, TUDN App, TUDN USA and TUDN.com for the United States.

LAFC vs Club America: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. As this game will be played as a friendly matchup, there aren't things set yet to determine a favorite team to win this game.