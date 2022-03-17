LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps will face each other for Week 4 of the 2022 MLS Regular season. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Los Angeles FC and Vancouver will meet in the 2022 MLS Regular Season for Week 4. The teams are coming to this match in very different situations, however, both will be looking for a victory. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free-trial).

The hosts started their season with the right foot and they’re currently at the top of the table with seven points after two victories and one draw. LAFC want to remain unbeaten and keep adding points, as Real Salt Lake is just one point behind them.

On the other hand, the Vancouver Whitecaps are at the bottom of the table with just one point so far, from their goalless draw against New York City two weeks ago. They lost their three other matches against Houston, Columbus and LA Galaxy.

LAFC vs Vancouver: Date

LAFC and Vancouver will face each other on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Banc of California Stadium. They recently met in November, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw at the LAFC home.

LAFC vs Vancouver: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream LAFC vs Vancouver

The match between LAFC and Vancouver for Week 4 of 2022 MLS regular season to be played Sunday, March 20, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial) and ESPN+.