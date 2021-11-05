Not everyone is a keeper, and these 15 players prove that. Here are 15 flop signings in the Spanish League.

For every Cristiano Ronaldo or Luis Suarez there are some players that just don’t make the cut in LaLiga. The Spanish league is one of the most popular and most desired destinations in world soccer.

Every player dreams of being able to suit up for Real Madrid or Barcelona, two of the biggest clubs in the world. Those who do make the leap must prove themselves very quickly in order to keep their spots.

Here is a list of 15 players who made the move to LaLiga and failed to impress, for whatever reason things did not work out. Here are 15 flop signings in LaLiga!

Cuauhtémoc Blanco

Mexican international Cuauhtémoc Blanco signed on loan with Real Valladolid in 2000 and played only 23 games in two seasons. Blanco scored 3 goals and was injured and homesick during his stint, despite all his talents the hefty number 10 failed to impress in Europe, his only spell was two seasons in LaLiga.

Jozy Altidore

Fellow Concacaf rival, Jozy Altidore signed with Villarreal in 2008 for a record 10-million-dollar transfer fee from MLS. Altidore showed signs of brilliance scoring in his first few matches. But that was it, 1 goal in 9 games. Altidore would be loaned and flopped everywhere he played in Europe except in AZ in the Netherlands.

Ricardo Quaresma

No list of flops would ever be complete without Portuguese midfielder Ricardo Quaresma, who flopped big time at Barcelona in 2003. The skilled Quaresma could not handle being benched by Frank Rijkaard and refused to play for the team. He was dumped right after that.

Guillermo Ochoa

Considered by many to be a top goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa sat on the bench at Malaga from 2014-2017, playing only 11 games and going on loan to Granada. For whatever reason Ochoa was never in the plans for Malaga.

Sebastián Abreu

Vagabond Uruguayan forward Sebastián “El Loco” Abreu was considered a top prospect coming out of San Lorenzo in Argentina back in 1998. El Loco signed with Deportivo La Coruña and rarely saw the field, playing in 15 games, scoring 3 goals, and being loaned out until the end of his contract in 2004. Abreu played for 31 teams in 11 countries during his professional career and was a star and major flop in about half of them.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

Netherland’s striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar played very briefly for Real Madrid in 2009, he scored 8 goals in 20 games. The Madrid brass saw enough and quickly sold Huntelaar to AC Milan taking in about a 10-million-euro loss on the transfer.

Jackson Martinez

Colombian Jackson Martinez played all but one season for Atletico Madrid, the forward scored all of 2 goals in 15 outings and was quickly let go for a record fee of € 42 million to China. Bad player, good business.

Ciro Immobile

Italy’s Ciro Immobile was nonexistent in LaLiga, from 2015-2016 he played 8 games and scored 2 goals for Sevilla. Never really finding playing time in Sevilla he returned to Italy in 2016. Today he finally found a home and his scoring touch with Lazio.

Eduardo Vargas

Chilean Eduardo Vargas was known for his skill and speed and that caught the eye of Valencia in 2014 and was signed on loan from Napoli. Vargas failed to make any impact for Valencia and played 17 games and scored 3 goals. Vargas European career can largely be called disappointing.

Carlos Diogo

Uruguayan defender Carlos Diogo was woefully out of his league when he signed with Real Madrid in 2005. Apparently, Diogo was part of a package deal and played 11 games before being shipped out in 2007. Diogo is more famous for an on-field brawl than his play in Spain.

Geovanni

Geovanni moved to Barcelona from Cruzeiro for €21 million and produced one underwhelming match after another, scoring 1 goal in 26 games. Geovanni would go on to flop at every other destination he landed in, including the MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Eduardo Salvio

Much was made of the talent possessed by Argentine winger Eduardo Salvio when he moved from Lanus to Atlético Madrid in 2010. In 44 games Salvio failed to impress, scoring only 5 goals, and being shipped out to Benfica.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was supposed to take command of the Real Madrid midfield and in his short time at the club that has not happened. Hazard is out of favor after a string of injuries, to his credit Hazard has asked to stay at Real Madrid to prove his worth. He has the talent, but will he get the chance?

Luka Jovic

Serbian striker Luka Jovic was supposed to fill a role, and while that might be second string, he could not even live up to that. Jovic has scored only 2 goals in 26 games for Real Madrid. His last goal came two seasons ago!

Phillipe Coutinho

One of the most talented players in the world Phillipe Coutinho has not lived up to his billing at Barcelona. With modest numbers in his 4 seasons at the club. This season once again things have been disappointing for the Brazilian.