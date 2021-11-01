Sergio Ramos haven't even played with Paris Saint Germain and, now, French media outlet is claiming that the club could end his contract. Here, check out the details.

According to the French media outlet Le Parisien, Sergio Ramos’ time with the PSG could be over before it’s even begun. It has been reported that the Parisian giants are contemplating rescinding the Spaniard’s contract.

The news is coming at a difficult time for Ramos, who hasn’t even played a first match with Paris Saint Germain. However, the club knew when they bought him from Real Madrid over the summer transfer that the 35-year-old defender had been suffering from muscular problems.

Ramos has only played four competitive games in the current calendar year. And now, according to Le Parisien, it seems like the club is doubting if it was a good move to bring him to Paris. Could that mean the end of his contract?

Not return date for Ramos in the PSG

Le Parisien affirms that “inside the club, the early confidence deposited by those upon the Ramos acquisition before and after his injury has waned.” However, they state that while the contract recession “is a possibility”, it’s “not being considered a major priority.”

According to the outlet, “some at PSG recognize that the move from Real Madrid for the Camas born defender was a mistake.” If this is true, Ramos won’t be the first new player of the club to be criticized by the executives, as sporting director Leonardo already slammed Lionel Messi, doubting his commitment for the club.

In the meantime, Ramos is set to train with the entire PSG squad this week. However, there isn’t a concrete date to his return to the pitch. The Spaniard defender has battled with an injury in his soleus muscle since May.