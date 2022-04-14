The Leagues Cup Showcase 2022 will anticipate the inaugural edition of the tournament that will include all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX next year. Check out here when and where it will take place as well as which teams will take part in it.

The Liga MX and MLS have taken their rivality to the next level by announcing the creation of an expanded Leagues Cup, to include all 47 teams from each league from 2023 onwards. The 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase will anticipate it with a special event.

The reformatted Leagues Cup will kick off in the summer of 2023 with a similar system to that of the World Cup, as both leagues will halt their respective seasons for a month while this exciting competition takes place.

This year, the organizers will bring us a first taste of what the MLS-Liga MX tournament can deliver with the creation of the Leagues Cup Showcase, to be held in a single day with a thrilling double-header.

How does the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase work?

The Leagues Cup Showcase is a tournament that will take place in 2022, a year before the inaugural edition of the expanded League Cup. It will include two teams from both leagues with two games to be played in the same day.

When and where will the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase be played?

The 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase will take place on Wednesday, August 3 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The tournament will involve four teams in an exciting double-header.

Which teams will take part in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase?

This competition will bring four regional giants to California for an entertaining event. The Liga MX representatives will be Club America and Chivas, while local teams LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will represent the MLS. This will be the Leagues Cup Showcase double-header at SoFi Stadium on August 3:

LA Galaxy vs. Chivas

Los Angeles FC vs. Club America

How to watch the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase in the US

The Leagues Cup Showcase, to be played at SoFi Stadium on August 3 in a can't-miss double-header, will be broadcast in the US on ESPN and Univision. For those who want to attend the event, tickets will be up for sale starting on Tuesday, April 19.