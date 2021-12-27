Leicester City will play at home against Liverpool who seek to reach the top of the standings. Here you can find out how to watch or live stream free this Premier League game in the United States, the preview, predictions and odds.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's Liverpool seek to reach the top of the standings when they visit Leicester City this Tuesday, December 28 for matchday 20. Here you will find all the information about this Premier League game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this EPL match. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

Liverpool are having a more than good season: not only are they second to 6 points behind the leaders Manchester City (and with a game to recover from matchday 19), but they won their UEFA Champions League group with a lot of authority, winning their 6 matches, scoring 17 goals and receiving only 6 (and also in a very difficult group that he shared with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto).

On the side of Leicester City, it has been a season with ups and downs: currently it is in 10th position in the standings, and in the Europa League it came in third place which will allow them to play the Conference League, something that of course was not the initial goal. They seek to obtain as many points as possible to be able to enter the qualifying zone for the next Europa League.

Leicester vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

Leicester vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Leicester vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It's no surprise that the statistics between the two teams are dominated by Liverpool. However, given what both teams have been throughout history, it could be expected that the difference would be greater, but it is not. Liverpool have won 51 times with 25 draws and 40 Leicester victories.

This game will be interesting because Liverpool are in need of victories to be able to reach the top of the standings at Manchester City (currently they are six points behind with one game less), while on the part of Leicester, they will try to obtain points to be able to enter in the qualifying area for the next Europa League.

The game that will be played this Tuesday, December 28 at the King Power Stadium for the matchday 20 of Premier League between Leicester and Liverpool will be broadcast in the US on FUBO TV (free trial). Other options: NBCSN, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO.

Leicester vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with -280 odds, while Leicester have +700. A tie would finish in a +450 payout.

DraftKings Leicester +700 Tie +450 Liverpool -280

*Odds vis DraftKings