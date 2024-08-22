Trending topics:
Lens vs Panathinaikos: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Lens will take on Panathinaikos in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League fourth round for the 2024/2025 season. Soccer fans can stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Jonathan Gradit of Lens
© IMAGO / PanoramiCJonathan Gradit of Lens

By Leonardo Herrera

Lens face off against Panathinaikos in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League fourth round, and soccer fans won’t want to miss a second of this exciting clash. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to help you catch the action live in your country.

The fourth qualifying round of the Conference League is now in full swing, with just one match separating the teams from securing a coveted spot in the league phase. The stakes are high, and this round promises to deliver a thrilling contest between two formidable sides from their respective leagues.

On one side, Panathinaikos, who were knocked out by Ajax in their bid for the Europa League, are aiming to exact revenge in this tournament. Their opponents, Lens, are a top contender in Ligue 1, looking to make their mark on the international stage as well. This clash is must-watch, with both teams eager to advance and prove themselves on a bigger stage.

Lens vs Panathinaikos: Kick-Off Time in your country

Andorra: 9:00 PM
Cyprus: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Slovakia: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Daniel Mancini of Panathinaikos – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lens vs Panathinaikos: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Andorra: Canal+ Foot
Cyprus: Cablenet Sports 3
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Slovakia: Arena Sport 1 Slovakia
Switzerland: Sunrise TV, Canal+ Foot

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

