Lens vs Panathinaikos: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Lens face off against Panathinaikos in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League fourth round, and soccer fans won’t want to miss a second of this exciting clash. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to help you catch the action live in your country.
The fourth qualifying round of the Conference League is now in full swing, with just one match separating the teams from securing a coveted spot in the league phase. The stakes are high, and this round promises to deliver a thrilling contest between two formidable sides from their respective leagues.
On one side, Panathinaikos, who were knocked out by Ajax in their bid for the Europa League, are aiming to exact revenge in this tournament. Their opponents, Lens, are a top contender in Ligue 1, looking to make their mark on the international stage as well. This clash is must-watch, with both teams eager to advance and prove themselves on a bigger stage.
Lens vs Panathinaikos: Kick-Off Time in your country
Andorra: 9:00 PM
Cyprus: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Slovakia: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Daniel Mancini of Panathinaikos – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Lens vs Panathinaikos: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Andorra: Canal+ Foot
Cyprus: Cablenet Sports 3
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Slovakia: Arena Sport 1 Slovakia
Switzerland: Sunrise TV, Canal+ Foot