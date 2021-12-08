Leon play against Atlas at the Apertura Finals of the Liga MX. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Leon and Atlas meet in a game for the Apertura Finals of the Liga MX. This game will take place at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on December 9, 2021 at 10:15 PM (ET). Both teams will use their best players to try to win the final. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX potential lineups.

Leon won in the Semifinals of the Apertura tournament against Tigres UANL after losing on the road against them 2-1. But the advantage of playing at home helped Club Leon win the game 2-1 and advance to the finals thanks to the aggregate results.

Atlas had a difficult game against Monterrey in the quarterfinals, the team could barely tie both games, but thanks to the fact that the second game ended 1-1 that was enough for them to play in the semi-finals against UNAM where again the team tied both games and advanced to the final thanks to the away goal.

Leon probable lineup

Club Leon have three players as top scorers this season, one of them is the Chilean Victor Davila with 6 goals and one assist. Two other players have four goals each in the Apertura tournament, Angel Mena with 4 goals and Elias Hernandez with 4 as well.

Ariel Holan, Leon’s head coach, knew how to manage the group of players for most of the tournament, the home record is slightly positive with 3 wins, 3 draws and only two losses. But the record on the road is better at 5-2-2.

This is the likely Leon’s lineup for this game: Cota (GK), Navarro (DF), Barreiro (DF), Tesillo (DF), Mosquera (DF), Ramírez (MF), Colombatto (MF), Rodríguez (MF), Meneses (MF), Mena (FW), Dávila (FW).

Atlas probable lineup

Between the quarterfinals and the results of the semi-finals the Atlas team won one game, drew two and lost one against Pumas UNAM 0-1 at home. Despite the few goals per game, those results were enough to win and reach the final of the Apertura tournament.

Diego Cocca, Atlas' head coach, during the Apertura tournament had at his disposal two key players such as Julio Furch, who scored 6 goals as a forward during the first phase of the Mexican tournament. Another important player is Julian Quiñones with 5 goals and 3 assists this season.



This is the likely Atlas’s lineup for this game: Vargas (GK), Santamaría (DF), Nervo (DF), Angulo (DF), Barbosa (MF), Torres (MF), Rocha (MF), Márquez (MF), Reyes (MF), Quiñones (FW), Furch (FW).

