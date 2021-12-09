The Mexican league has reached its climax. Leon host Atlas today at the Nou Camp for the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs Final. Here, you will find the time of this exciting soccer game and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you are in the United States, you can watch it live on fuboTV (Free Trial).
Leon, coached by Argentine Ariel Holan, advanced to the grand final after eliminating Tigres UANL in the semifinals, while Atlas, led by another Argentine coach, Diego Cocca, defeated Pumas UNAM to reach the decinding stage.
The last time these two Mexican teams faced each other was for the Matchday 10 of the 2021 Liga MX regular season, in which Atlas clinched a 2-0 victory with goals scored by Anderson Santamaria and Diego Barbosa.
Leon vs Atlas: Time of the game
Mexico: 9:00 PM
Costa Rica: 9:00 PM
Guatemala: 9:00 PM
Honduras: 9:00 PM
Nicaragua: 9:00 PM
El Salvador: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 PM
Panama: 10:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 PM
Argentina: 00:00 AM (Friday)
Brazil: 00:00 AM (Friday)
Chile: 00:00 AM (Friday)
Paraguay: 00:00 AM (Friday)
Uruguay: 00:00 AM (Friday)
United States: 10:00 PM (ET), 7:00 PM (PT)
Canada: 10:00 PM (ET), 7:00 PM (PT)
Leon vs Atlas: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
United States: FuboTV (Free Trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, PrendeTV, TUDN App, Univision
Mexico: Fox Sports Cono Norte, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte
Costa Rica: Claro Sports, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Marca Claro, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App
Guatemala: Claro Sports, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Marca Claro
Honduras: Claro Sports, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte
Nicaragua: Claro Sports, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte
El Salvador: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Claro Sports, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte
Colombia: Claro Sports, Marca Claro
Ecuador: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Panama: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Claro Sports, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte
Paraguay: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Peru: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Uruguay: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Bolivia: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Venezuela: Claro Sports, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Marca Claro, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App
Argentina: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Chile: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Canada: OneSoccer