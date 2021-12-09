Leon and Atlas will face each other today at the Nou Camp in the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs Final. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this Mexican league game free in different parts of the world.

The Mexican league has reached its climax. Leon host Atlas today at the Nou Camp for the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs Final. Here, you will find the time of this exciting soccer game and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you are in the United States, you can watch it live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Leon, coached by Argentine Ariel Holan, advanced to the grand final after eliminating Tigres UANL in the semifinals, while Atlas, led by another Argentine coach, Diego Cocca, defeated Pumas UNAM to reach the decinding stage.

The last time these two Mexican teams faced each other was for the Matchday 10 of the 2021 Liga MX regular season, in which Atlas clinched a 2-0 victory with goals scored by Anderson Santamaria and Diego Barbosa.

Leon vs Atlas: Time of the game

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM

Guatemala: 9:00 PM

Honduras: 9:00 PM

Nicaragua: 9:00 PM

El Salvador: 9:00 PM

Colombia: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 PM

Panama: 10:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 PM

Venezuela: 11:00 PM

Argentina: 00:00 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 00:00 AM (Friday)

Chile: 00:00 AM (Friday)

Paraguay: 00:00 AM (Friday)

Uruguay: 00:00 AM (Friday)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET), 7:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 10:00 PM (ET), 7:00 PM (PT)

United States: FuboTV (Free Trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, PrendeTV, TUDN App, Univision

Mexico: Fox Sports Cono Norte, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte

Costa Rica: Claro Sports, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Marca Claro, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App

Guatemala: Claro Sports, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Marca Claro

Honduras: Claro Sports, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte

Nicaragua: Claro Sports, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte

El Salvador: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Claro Sports, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte

Colombia: Claro Sports, Marca Claro

Ecuador: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Panama: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Claro Sports, Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte

Paraguay: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Peru: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Uruguay: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Bolivia: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Venezuela: Claro Sports, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Marca Claro, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App

Argentina: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Chile: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Canada: OneSoccer