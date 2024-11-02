NCAAF News: Buffaloes Star Travis Hunter opens up about his relationship with HC Deion Sanders

While enjoying their Bye Week this weekend in the NCAAF, versatile Travis Hunter discussed his relationship with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

As the NCAAF slowly moves into the defining stage of the season, the Colorado Buffaloes are enjoying a Bye Week this weekend. Travis Hunter, one of the team’s key players, has seen his potential flourish, with head coach Deion Sanders playing a significant role in that growth. In a conversation with the press, Hunter shared his feelings about his relationship with the HC.

They currently hold a record of six wins and two losses, making them one of the standout teams of the season. A combination of positive attributes has contributed to the Buffaloes‘ impressive run: the innate talent of some of their key players and the strong relationship between the team and the coaching staff.

This was subtly highlighted by the team’s star player, Travis Hunter, who, in a conversation with the press, emphasized the strong relationship he shares, particularly with his coach, Deion Sanders.

“It’s just an unbreakable son and father bond… I can’t even explain it enough, I love him so much and I know he loves me so much,” the CB and WR said Saturday on Fox.

The Colorado Buffaloes and Bowl eligibility

The successful campaign led by Deion Sanders has allowed the Buffaloes to secure bowl eligibility after their latest victory against Cincinnati, marking their sixth win of the season. Addressing this situation was none other than the team’s starting QB, Shedeur Sanders.

In a conversation with Thomas Goldkamp of 0n3.com, Sanders was clear on the topic: “I think it’s just a small accolade for us to be able to know that we’re going on the right track. That’s like if you’re working out, you start seeing your abs showing, you know you’re doing the right thing,” the talented QB stated.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Shedeur Sanders #2 during the second half of a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

What’s next for the Colorado Buffaloes?

vs Texas Tech, November 9th

vs Utah, November 16th

vs Kansas, November 23rd

vs Oklahoma State, November 29th

